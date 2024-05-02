Police investigate Laurence Fox ‘upskirting’ tweet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police investigate Laurence Fox ‘upskirting’ tweet

By Press Association
Laurence Fox is being investigated over a tweet (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A social media post by Laurence Fox is being investigated by police in relation to an “upskirting offence”.

The now-deleted tweet, posted on Tuesday, featured a compromising image of Narinder Kaur, a broadcaster who appears regularly on Good Morning Britain and GB News. The post remained on Fox’s account until it was deleted on Thursday.

Posting on X, Kaur confirmed that it was now “a police matter” and said the image was “unimaginably mortifying” as she thanked people on the social media platform for their support.

“I know people are saying not to feel embarrassed and mortified but I am. I’m so incredibly upset that people are looking at my privates and laughing. It’s unimaginably mortifying,” she said.

Narinder Kaur appears as a guest and presenter including on GB News, Good Morning Britain and Jeremy Vine (Ian West/PA)

A friend of the presenter told the Mirror: “Narinder has always been vocal about issues she cares about and while she’s endured horrendous backlash before, she never expected to become the target of such vicious attacks.”

The friend added: “Narinder deserves better than this. She’s worked tirelessly to make her voice heard in amongst a male-dominated, increasingly right wing rhetoric and this setback is crushing. She’s determined to reclaim her dignity, no matter how daunting the challenge may seem.”

The Metropolitan Police told the PA news agency it had “been made aware of a post on social media regarding an upskirting offence” and was investigating the circumstances.

Upskirting, taking pictures of people under their clothes without their permission, became a specific criminal offence in 2019. Offenders can face up to two years in jail and be placed on the sex offenders register.

Kaur rose to fame on the second series of Big Brother, where she came in ninth place. She now regularly appears as a guest and presenter including on GB News, Good Morning Britain and Jeremy Vine.

It comes a week after Fox was ordered to pay £180,000 in damages to two people he called “paedophiles” in a social media row, after losing a High Court libel battle.

The former actor used to present on GB News but was fired in October following an on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.

The PA news agency has contacted Fox for comment.