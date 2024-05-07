Bernard Hill was ‘looking forward’ to reaction to final TV performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bernard Hill was ‘looking forward’ to reaction to final TV performance

By Press Association
Bernard Hill (William Conran/PA)
Bernard Hill (William Conran/PA)

Actor Bernard Hill had been looking forward to seeing the reaction to his performance in TV drama The Responder, which aired on the day of his death, the writer of the show has said.

The Lord Of The Rings and Titanic actor died in the early hours of Sunday morning, before the second series of The Responder was aired that evening.

At a screening of the show in Liverpool on Tuesday, writer Tony Schumacher described Hill, 79, as “incredibly talented”, “generous” and “humble” – while co-star Martin Freeman said he was “beautiful” in the drama.

Schumacher said: “I got a text message off him a few days ago saying that he was looking forward to seeing how it went down and seeing the reaction that people had to the show.

“Even with his career, he was still a bit nervous about how he’d be received and stuff like that.

“It’s all the more tragic and poignant that he’s not going to be here to see it.”

He credited Hill’s appearance as Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasdale’s 1980s drama Boys From The Black Stuff as one of the reasons he began writing.

The Responder
(Rekha Garton/Dancing Ledge/BBC)

Hill played the father of Freeman’s character Chris Carson in the show.

Freeman – known for roles in The Office, The Hobbit and Fargo – said: “He was a gentle, very lovely, fun bloke and I’m just dead pleased that I got to work with him on what turns out to be, horribly, his last thing.

“But what isn’t horrible is that he was beautiful in it and it was a show that he really cared about as well. We’re all gutted that he’s not here, he should be here tonight.”

He said they shared “chemistry” in the scenes together and the crew was “thrilled” to have him on board.

He added: “It’s just ridiculously sad that he’s not here. I’m pleased that his last thing was something that he would have been proud of and I know he enjoyed, he really loved doing.”

Schumacher said he was proud of the reaction to the new episodes of the BBC show, after a successful first series.

He said: “I just thought we’ll just do it again. It was only later on as we got into the process I started saying to Martin ‘what if it’s rubbish?’”

The show follows police response officer Carson as he covers night shifts in Liverpool, with a series of challenges.

Freeman said: “I hope people are still rooting for him and them – for the characters generally.

“Everyone is someone who you could say ‘there but for the grace of God’, that could be me.

“I loved playing him, he’s a very very rewarding part to play. I like him very much.”