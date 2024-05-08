Hilary Duff announces birth of fourth child and shares unusual name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hilary Duff announces birth of fourth child and shares unusual name

By Press Association
Hilary Duff is now a mother of four children (Yui Mok/PA)
Hilary Duff is now a mother of four children (Yui Mok/PA)

Actress Hilary Duff has announced the arrival of her fourth child, a daughter named Townes Meadow Bair.

The newborn is her third child with husband Matthew Koma. The couple are already parents to Mae James, two, and Banks Violet, five.

Duff, 36, also shares son Luca, 11, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The Lizzie McGuire star revealed the baby was born on May 3 as she shared a series of black and white photos of the water birth on Instagram, writing: “Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long… She was perfecting those Cheeks!

“I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic.

“We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

Duff previously admitted that “4 kids is a truly wild choice”, in an Instagram tribute to Koma.

She wrote: “While you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you.

“Also on a separate note… Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night.”

Duff also bemoaned how long her pregnancy had lasted, sharing photos from an acupuncture session and saying she was “gently trying to give baby the eviction notice”.

The actress is best known for playing the title role in US comedy series Lizzie McGuire and the spin-off movie, as well as the film A Cinderella Story.

Recently she has starred in the TV series Younger and How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the hit series How I Met Your Mother.