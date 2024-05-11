Actor Brian Cox on losing ‘prized anonymity’ after starring in Succession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Actor Brian Cox on losing ‘prized anonymity’ after starring in Succession

By Press Association
Brian Cox played foul-mouthed global media tycoon and family patriarch Logan Roy in Succession (Ian West/PA)
Scottish TV star Brian Cox has spoken about losing his “anonymity”, which he “prized”, after starring in hit series Succession.

Cox, 77, who played foul-mouthed global media tycoon and family patriarch Logan Roy, was killed off in episode three of the final season of the hit HBO show.

The gritty series, from Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong, which also starred Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, came to an end last year, and scooped numerous accolades during its four-season run, including winning the drama series gong at the Emmys.

Succession
Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox (Suzan Moore/PA)

Cox, who won a Golden Globe for Succession, is nominated in the leading actor category at the Bafta Television awards for his role as Logan Roy, marking his first Bafta TV nomination since 1993, when he was nominated for The Lost Language Of Cranes.

Speaking ahead of the TV Baftas, being held on May 12, he told BBC Scotland News: “One thing I have lost is my anonymity, which I prized.

“It is a double-edged sword. The success, I am not going to knock it, but at the same time everybody knows who I am now.

“People would say you’re…? I loved the fact people didn’t know what to say because I had done so much variation.

“But now Logan Roy is it, as far as the general public is concerned.”

His other recent projects include starring as The Controller in the Prime Video series 007: Road To A Million.

He is also known for roles including the first incarnation of Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter (1986) and CIA chief Ward Abbott in the Bourne franchise.

He is a patron of the Scottish Youth Theatre in Glasgow, The Old Rep in Birmingham, the British American Drama Academy in London and The Space in his native Dundee, and in 1965 Cox was among the founding members of the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company in Edinburgh.

He told BBC Scotland News: “I have done more than 200 films altogether so it was just another role, but it was a great one.

“He always made his punch. There was nothing elaborate about Logan, what you saw was what you got, whether you liked it or not.”

Cox said Succession was “one of the best jobs”, adding: “It was a great cast to work with. We are close as a family and it was one of the happiest jobs ever.”

Succession
Brian Cox opened the London Stock Exchange to mark Succession season four (Ian West/PA)

He is nominated in the leading actor category at the Bafta Television awards alongside The Crown’s Dominic West, Kane Robinson for Top Boy, Paapa Essiedu for The Lazarus Project, Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment and Steve Coogan for The Reckoning.

Logan Roy’s shocking death in Succession is also in contention for the P&O Cruises memorable moment award at the ceremony, being held on May 12 at the Royal Festival Hall.

Roy’s death shocked fans of the dynastic drama primarily because it happened off screen and so early in the final series.

While it had long been speculated that the head of the Waystar-Royco empire would meet his end in the series, few people expected it to be in episode three, without any fanfare.

The Bafta TV Awards will air on BBC One at 7pm.