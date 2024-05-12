Steve Coogan: Bafta nomination vindicates Jimmy Savile drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Steve Coogan: Bafta nomination vindicates Jimmy Savile drama

By Press Association
Steve Coogan has said that he he accepting the role of Jimmy Savile would be a gamble (Ian West/PA)
Steve Coogan has said that he he accepting the role of Jimmy Savile would be a gamble (Ian West/PA)

Steve Coogan has said his Bafta nomination for his portrayal of Jimmy Savile feels like a “vindication” of his decision to take on the risky role.

The TV star is in the running for the leading actor prize at the TV awards for his star turn in BBC drama The Reckoning, about how the serial sexual abuser managed to conceal his crimes until after his death in 2011.

Arriving on the red carpet, he told the PA news agency: “I’m very grateful to be acknowledged by the academy because the role I played was quite a difficult one, it was quite controversial and there was a lot of opposition to it when it was announced.

“So it was fraught with pitfalls, if it was handled badly it could have been a terrible decision. But I think the BBC were vindicated by it.

“Everyone had to perform their role very carefully to make sure the result was something that was legitimate, and a worthwhile endeavour. And not least me, playing the main role.

“So being acknowledged by the academy feels like a sort of a vindication.”

Asked if he anticipated controversy over his casting, he said “I understood some of the consternation about me playing the role of Jimmy Savile, some people have seen me as just a comic actor but I have got provenance as a dramatic actor and I thought I knew how to do it.

“All the people involved were very professional so I knew that the decisions made would be a bit careful and considered, but I didn’t jump in with both feet before carefully looking at the scripts and raising concerns and making sure that it was done the right way.

“I knew it was a gamble but I thought it was a gamble that would pay off and I think it has.”

Coogan said the participation of some of the survivors of Savile’s crimes “legitimises it and neutralises a lot of the negativity that was directed at the whole venture”.

He added: “Because their presence was an endorsement of that process, and gave voice to it and legitimised and made people realise why the programme was being made. It wasn’t just a piece of entertainment, it was about looking deeply at how something like this occurs.”