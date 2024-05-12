Lorraine Kelly urges opportunities for ‘kids like me’ to break into TV at Baftas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lorraine Kelly urges opportunities for ‘kids like me’ to break into TV at Baftas

By Press Association
Lorraine Kelly in the press room after being presented with the Bafta Special Award (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly in the press room after being presented with the Bafta Special Award (Ian West/PA)

Lorraine Kelly said “don’t pull up the ladder” to those from working-class backgrounds to break into the TV industry, as she was presented with a special award at the TV Baftas ceremony.

Succession star Brian Cox presented the award to the “queen of daytime TV”, who has hosted ITV chat show Lorraine for the past 30 years.

“I suppose if I’ve learned anything at all over the past 40 years, it’s what’s the point of having all that experience if you don’t actually share it, and if you don’t actually pass it on, and help other people,” Kelly said on stage.

“So I would just say don’t pull up the ladder, please make it possible for kids like me from my background, from a very working class Glasgow background, rise the same from Dundee.

“We’ve had amazing opportunities, but I just want everyone to have those opportunities the same that we did.”

It comes after she said it is now “almost impossible” for those from working-class backgrounds to break into the industry, calling for more opportunities outside of London – having been told she would never make it on the screen due to her Scottish accent.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Lorraine Kelly attending the Bafta TV Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Kelly thanked her mother and father for her “work ethic”, as well as her “fantastic” husband Steve Smith and her daughter Rosie, who is pregnant with her first child.

“And my daughter Rosie who is working on the most exciting production. She’s having a baby and making us grandparents and I’m so proud – this means the world,” she said of the award.

“I’m on the telly tomorrow but I’m going to celebrate tonight,” Kelly added.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Mark Heyes, Lorraine Kelly and Rosie Smith attending the Bafta TV Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Scottish actor Cox described Kelly as having “infectious humour, boundless enthusiasm and genuine, genuine kindness”.

The 64-year-old said she was “honoured” that viewers of the show “think of me as a pal – they think of me as their friend”.

“I never, ever, take it for granted that so many people trust me with their stories,” she said.

Now one of television’s most recognisable faces, Kelly was told of her Bafta award live on air on March 25 by Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid during her weekday show.

She was recognised for her “outstanding contribution” over her 40-year career in broadcasting, since she joined TV-am in 1984.

Previous names to win the special award include Clare Balding, Idris Elba and Sir Lenny Henry.