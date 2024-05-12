Bafta TV awards – winners in full

Top Boy and Happy Valley triumphed at the Bafta TV awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Here are the winners in full:

Leading actress – Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Leading actor – Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment

Drama series – Top Boy

Supporting actress – Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Supporting actor – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award – Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown moment in Happy Valley

Male performance in a comedy – Mawaan Rizwan, Juice

Female performance in a comedy – Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops

Gbemisola Ikumelo celebrates her win for Female Performance in a Comedy 🌠#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/iJiHZQstr6 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2024

Entertainment performance – Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett

Comedy Entertainment – Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh VS

Scripted comedy – Such Brave Girls

Congratulations to Such Brave Girls who take home the BAFTA for Scripted Comedy 👏 #BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/rOyz31zyx4 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2024

Single documentary – Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family

Sports coverage – Cheltenham Festival Day One

Live event coverage – Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Soap – Casualty

Daytime – Scam Interceptors

Entertainment – Strictly Come Dancing

Factual entertainment – Celebrity Race Across the World

Celebrity Race Across the World wins the Factual Entertainment BAFTA! 🏃‍♀️🌎#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/kjfBjbRMyh — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2024

Reality – Squid Game: The Challenge

Factual series – Lockerbie

Specialist factual – White Nanny, Black Child

News coverage – Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas At War

Current affairs – The Shamima Begum Story (This World)

Short Form – Mobility

International – Class Act

Bafta Special Award – Lorraine Kelly

Fellowship – Baroness Floella Benjamin