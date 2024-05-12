Bafta TV awards – winners in full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bafta TV awards – winners in full

By Press Association
Timothy Spall (Ian West/PA)
Timothy Spall (Ian West/PA)

Top Boy and Happy Valley triumphed at the Bafta TV awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Here are the winners in full:

Leading actress – Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Leading actor – Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment

Drama series – Top Boy

Supporting actress – Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Supporting actor –  Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award – Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown moment in Happy Valley

Male performance in a comedy – Mawaan Rizwan, Juice

Female performance in a comedy – Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops

Entertainment performance – Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett

Comedy Entertainment – Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh VS

Scripted comedy – Such Brave Girls

Single documentary – Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family

Sports coverage – Cheltenham Festival Day One

Live event coverage – Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Soap – Casualty

Daytime – Scam Interceptors

Entertainment – Strictly Come Dancing

Factual entertainment – Celebrity Race Across the World

Reality – Squid Game: The Challenge

Factual series – Lockerbie

Specialist factual – White Nanny, Black Child

News coverage – Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas At War

Current affairs – The Shamima Begum Story (This World)

Short Form – Mobility

International – Class Act

Bafta Special Award  – Lorraine Kelly

Fellowship – Baroness Floella Benjamin