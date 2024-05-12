Joe Lycett explains reason behind unusual royal-themed Bafta outfit

Comedian Joe Lycett has explained why he appeared at the Baftas dressed as Queen Elizabeth I.

The TV presenter arrived on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday wearing a flowing silver cape, which resembled a gown and trailed along the floor, as well as an Elizabethan-style high ruff around his neck.

He accessorised the outfit with a black bowtie with drop-pearl detail and carried two fans – one battery-powered and one manual – and had dyed his hair a deep, vibrant red in tribute to the English monarch who reigned from 1558 to 1603.

The unusual retro fashion choice was the result of a bet Lycett had made with his aunts, Margaret and Pauline, that he would don period dress if they managed to get 100,000 followers for their new Instagram account.

Speaking on the red carpet, Lycett, who was nominated for two Baftas on Sunday night, said he had dressed as “Queen Elizabeth I, hence this oven-baked salmon that I’m in”.

He added: “This is the hottest I’ve ever been, I think.

“I’m over the moon with it, it’s got such scale but it’s not costume, it’s modern.”

When his Channel 4 show Late Night Lycett won the entertainment performance Bafta, he took to the stage, declaring: “I lost a bet, I’m so hot and I need a piss.

Joe Lycett won the entertainment performance Bafta for his Channel 4 show Late Night Lycett (Ian West/PA)

“Thanks to my mum and dad, Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII.”

Viewers watching at home said on social media the bold outfit brought them “total joy”.

“I love that every shot of the crowd, I can see Joe Lycett sitting there as the queen he is,” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “Joe Lycett’s outfit is just a total joy I love it.”

“Joe Lycett actually went through with his promise to attend the BAFTAs dressed as Elizabeth I. Incredible,” a third wrote.”