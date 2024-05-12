Baroness Floella Benjamin – I was told to shut up or I would never work again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Baroness Floella Benjamin – I was told to shut up or I would never work again

By Press Association
Baroness Floella Benjamin (Ian West/PA)
Baroness Floella Benjamin (Ian West/PA)

Baroness Floella Benjamin recalled how she was warned to “shut up or she would never work again” as she described championing diversity and inclusion over the course of her long television career.

The beloved children’s presenter, 74, known to millions of Britons as the host of BBC children’s TV shows Play School and Play Away, was honoured with the Bafta fellowship at the annual television awards.

Collecting the highest honour from the television academy, she said: “I feel blessed as I stand on the summit of the life’s mountain, looking back at my adventurous journey sparkled with affection, but also with challenges and adversities.

“I’ve been told ‘shut up, or you’ll never work again’ when I spoke out. But my mission over the last 50 years has been to get broadcasters and organisations to have diversity and inclusion in their DNA, paving the way for future generations.

“I am so proud of my work for children, making them feel loved, confident, hopeful, worthy, as I took them through the windows of imagination, inspiring to grow up and make a difference for others.”

Offering a call to action, Baroness Benjamin added: “I believe everyone in our industry has that same responsibility, as we are privileged to be able to influence society’s thinking and behaviour, which in turn affects the nation’s children.

“So it’s important that we provide high quality regulated content that reflects children’s lives, no matter where or how they’re watching.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Baroness Floella Benjamin (Ian West/PA)

“Our industry is in turmoil, facing new technology, mental health issues, cuts, unemployment. The Government must provide creative survival solutions as we navigate this rapidly changing landscape.

“Oh, how I wish my beloved mum and dad were alive to celebrate this part of my family’s Windrush journey.”

The veteran star received a video tribute from the Prince of Wales, who is the president of Bafta, who hailed her “remarkable achievements” as well as her “commitment to television broadcasting, and her work as an unwavering champion of inclusion”.

William added: “In a career spanning more than five decades, she has touched the lives of millions.”

The award was presented to her by newsreader Clive Myrie, who paid tribute to her “illustrious career”, adding: “She has proven to be a multifaceted talent, excelling in everything from theatre to film, to public service.

“Yet, no matter where life has taken her, Floella has remained true to the spirit of kindness, compassion, and inclusivity that endeared her to audiences worldwide.”