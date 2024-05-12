Mr Bates vs The Post Office praised at Baftas for ‘extraordinary impact’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mr Bates vs The Post Office praised at Baftas for ‘extraordinary impact’

By Press Association
Mr Bates vs the Post Office will be eligible for the Baftas next year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mr Bates vs the Post Office has been praised at the Baftas for its “extraordinary impact”.

The ITV drama, starring actor Toby Jones as Alan Bates, documents the miscarriage of justice against hundreds of subpostmasters during the Horizon IT scandal.

The series was not eligible for nomination at this year’s Bafta Television Awards because it was broadcast in January, meaning it will be recognised at the ceremony next year.

Despite this, the series was still applauded and acknowledged during the awards show in the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

As actress Eleanor Tomlinson took to the stage alongside comedian and actor Stephen Merchant to present the award for autobiographical drama, she took a moment to recognise the series for its “extraordinary impact”.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Eleanor Tomlinson and Stephen Merchant (Ian West/PA)

Tomlinson said: “It showed us that TV has the power not only to raise public awareness but also to provoke positive change on a social and political scale.

“As Mr Bates vs the Post Office was first broadcast in January this year, it will be eligible for next year’s TV awards.

“We’d like to take a moment this evening to acknowledge it’s extraordinary impact and indeed the impact of so many of tonight’s nominees in creating real and lasting change,” to which an applause erupted from the audience members in the arena.

Comedian Merchant then took a moment to raise awareness for “another social injustice” – how difficult it is to get clothes when you are tall – which earned some laughs from the audience.

The actor said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to highlight another social injustice that no-one is talking about, which is how hard it is to get clothes when you’re six foot seven.

“Ant and Dec will know what I’m talking about.

“We tall guys are not making this up, we have to buy clothes from specialist online shops, and they know we’ve got no choice so they can give themselves names which actively insult the customers.”

Merchant then asked Tomlinson to read the label on the shirt he was wearing, to which she replied: “Too tall”, earning a laugh from the audience.