MasterChef anniversary dinner was ‘one of the most emotional of my life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

MasterChef anniversary dinner was ‘one of the most emotional of my life’

By Press Association
John Torode (left) and Gregg Wallace (BBC/ShineTV/PA)
John Torode (left) and Gregg Wallace (BBC/ShineTV/PA)

The MasterChef 20th anniversary dinner was “one of the most emotional evenings” of Gregg Wallace’s life.

The dinner took place at the Fishmongers Hall, London, during the BBC cooking competition’s semi-finals week and welcomed more then 70 guests who had been connected with the show over the last two decades.

Co-host John Torode was with the eight cooks, George, Cliodhna, Mary, Abi, Brin, Louise, Tom and Chris, in the kitchen, helping to get the three courses out to the assorted former winners, judges and contestants.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace
John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/ShineTV/PA)

“John came up afterwards and by then he was exhausted because he’d been running the service with amateur cooks,” Wallace, who presents with Torode, said.

“But it was one of the most emotional evenings of my life. We’ve put a lot into this, John and I, over 20 years, and almost unknowingly this show has helped so many people achieve their goals.

“We’ve stood witness to so many people and I don’t think I’ve been in a room, since I got married, with so much warmth and joy.

“And it just seemed like everybody in there had their own little bit of our cookery show. They all own their own little bit, they were all part of it.

John_Gregg
(l to r) George, Cliodhna, Mary, Abi, Brin, Louise, Tom, Chris (BBC/ShineTV/PA)

“It was an incredibly emotional evening. It was just crazy. Production asked me to give a talk and I gave three or four minutes but at the end, I said ‘This never ever was about me and John. This was always about you’.

“And at that point they all stood up and clapped and it was incredibly moving.”

Also joining the banquet was MasterChef narrator India Fisher, judge Tom Kitchin and previous winners, 2008 champion James Nathan and 2023 champion Chariya Khattiyot.

Fishmongers' Hall
Banquet at the Fishmongers’ Hall, London (BBC/ShineTV/PA)

“Without MasterChef, I would have been a very boring lawyer,” Nathan said.

“But as it turns out, I had a wonderful career in catering.”

He added: “To the fans on our 20th anniversary, I raise a glass. We wouldn’t be here without the support of the fans and everywhere I go people are so nice about the competition.

“It’s really heartwarming to meet people and still get recognised, about 18 years after I’ve done it, so I’m very happy.”

The episode airs on May 14 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with semi-final week continuing on May 16 and 17.