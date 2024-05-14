TV presenter Anthony McPartlin welcomes first child with Anne-Marie Corbett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

TV presenter Anthony McPartlin welcomes first child with Anne-Marie Corbett

By Press Association
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett attending the National Television Awards 2021 (PA)
Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett attending the National Television Awards 2021 (PA)

TV presenter Anthony McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie Corbett have welcomed their first child.

McPartlin, 48, announced the news on the joint Instagram account he has with friend and co-presenter Declan Donnelly.

Sharing a black and white picture showing a tattoo on his shoulder and the baby’s covered head, McPartlin wrote: “Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin.”

“Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am

“Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

McPartlin, one half of entertainment duo Ant and Dec, and Corbett were married in 2021 in a ceremony in a rural church in Hampshire.

TV host Dermot O’Leary, husband and wife duo Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley and comedian David Walliams were among the celebrity guests at the wedding.

Donnelly has two children, Isla and Jack, with his wife Ali Astall.

TV presenter Davina McCall was among the celebrities posting congratulatory messages on the Instagram announcement, writing in the comments: “Arggggghhhhhhhhhh!!!! This is AMAZING !!!! Congratulations to ALL of you”.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon wrote: “Awwwww darling I’m so happy for you both! Baby shares the same birthday as my mummy! Can’t wait to meet buba and to celebrate soon! Love you both”.

Last year, Geordie duo Ant and Dec announced that they would be halting popular ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway after the 20th series, which came to an end last month.

The pair said they were taking “a breather” from the show.