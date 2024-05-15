Reese Witherspoon ‘so excited’ for Legally Blonde prequel series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reese Witherspoon ‘so excited’ for Legally Blonde prequel series

By Press Association
Reese Witherspoon starred in the original movies (Ian West/PA)
Reese Witherspoon has said she is “so excited” for the Legally Blonde prequel series, which will premiere next year.

The actress, 48, donned a hot pink suit and pale pink stilettos to announce the TV series will follow her character Elle Woods as a 90s school girl.

Witherspoon originated the character in the hit 2001 comedy and its 2003 sequel and will serve as an executive producer on the Prime Video series.

In a video shared on Instagram, Witherspoon could be seen getting dressed and applying pink lipstick before brandishing a “top secret” scented script ahead of an Amazon Prime Video presentation to advertisers.

She wrote: “Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl.

“And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo. I’M SO EXCITED!”

The series will be called Elle and will meet the character before the events of Legally Blonde, which sees sorority girl Woods gain admittance to Harvard Law School in pursuit of a boyfriend who has broken up with her.

While studying there, Woods discovers she is more than just her looks and proves to have the makings of a highly capable lawyer.

The new series will be produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company, which is now a part of Candle Media, and was previously responsible for shows including Daisy Jones And The Six.