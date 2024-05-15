Celebrities, dancers and judges returning to Strictly to celebrate two decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrities, dancers and judges returning to Strictly to celebrate two decades

By Press Association
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, 2023 winners of Strictly Come Dancing. (BBC/Guy Levy)
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, 2023 winners of Strictly Come Dancing. (BBC/Guy Levy)

The BBC will celebrate Strictly Come Dancing’s 20th anniversary with a special programme.

The 75-minute episode will feature highlights from the past two decades as well as interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers and judges.

The show, which first aired on May 15 2004 as a new incarnation of the professional dancing series Come Dancing, won the best entertainment Bafta for the third time on Sunday.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “Strictly Come Dancing is more than just a TV show, it has become an integral part of British culture, bringing families together and inspiring viewers of all ages to embrace the joy of dance.

“Throughout its 20-year history, the show has launched careers, sparked trends and touched the hearts of millions with its dazzling performances, emotional journeys and unforgettable moments and we will be showcasing it all in this very special programme.”

More details, including broadcast information for the untitled special one-off programme, will be confirmed in due course.

When the series first began, Tess Daly and Sir Bruce Forsyth presented the show together and Len Goodman, Dame Arlene Phillips, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli were the judges.

Daly has co-hosted with Claudia Winkleman since 2014, while the judging line-up currently includes Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and former Strictly professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after winning the best entertainment award for Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)

Suzy Lamb, managing director of BBC Studios Entertainment said: “From glittering Ballroom numbers to high-energy Latin routines, the show continues to push the boundaries of dance and entertainment and we want viewers to join us in raising a toast to 20 years of sparkle and shine in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.”

Celebrities, politicians and sportspeople have competed on Strictly over the years including former Tory MP Ann Widdecombe, former Labour MP Ed Balls, comedian Bill Bailey, actress Patsy Kensit, Spice Girl star Emma Bunton and singer Lulu.

It was first won by journalist Natasha Kaplinsky and New Zealand dancer Brendan Cole.

The last to lift the glitterball trophy in the main series was former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach and Italian dancer Vito Coppola.

Strictly is set to return later this year.