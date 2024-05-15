Sophie Turner says Joe Jonas split sparked ‘worst few days’ of her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sophie Turner says Joe Jonas split sparked ‘worst few days’ of her life

By Press Association
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split in September (Doug Peters/PA)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split in September (Doug Peters/PA)

Sophie Turner has said she had the “worst few days” of her life following her split from singer Joe Jonas.

The British actress, 28, who played Sansa Stark in HBO’s hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones, and Jonas, 34, confirmed the end of their four-year marriage in September.

She reflected on the period after they released a joint statement saying the split was “amicable” and pleading for “privacy for us and our children”.

Speaking to British Vogue about tabloid stories that speculated she and Jonas had different lifestyles, Turner said: “Those were the worst few days of my life.

“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the (United) States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish (the ITV show) Joan. And all these articles started coming out…”

Sophie Turner is on the front of the June issue of British Vogue (Mikael Jansson/British Vogue/PA)

She added: “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real.

“I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’”

Turner says she is “still in shock” about the coverage, and she lent on the cast of Joan, about the criminal Joan Hannington, for “emotional support”.

She also credits singer Taylor Swift for being “an absolute hero to me this year” and says she has “never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space”.

Turner said: “I’m not very good at processing my emotions. I lock them away and then they’ll bubble up in years to come in some form of depression or anxiety.

“With this role (Joan) I was actually able to process those feelings.”

Sophie Turner has recalled how she felt during her split from Joe Jonas (Mikael Jansson/British Vogue/PA)

Turner and Jonas, who have two daughters, tied the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards.

According to papers obtained by the AP news agency, Jonas filed for divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court citing the marriage being “irretrievably broken”.

Turner also sued Jonas to get hold of their children’s passports, but later reportedly reached a temporary custody agreement.

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children,” Turner said.

“They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can.

“I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

For the full interview, visit vogue.co.uk/article/sophie-turner-british-vogue-interview or go to newsstands from Tuesday.