Paapa Essiedu to star in Death Of England trilogy in London’s West End

By Press Association
Paapa Essiedu attending the 76th British Academy Film Awards in 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Paapa Essiedu attending the 76th British Academy Film Awards in 2023 (Ian West/PA)

The Lazarus Project’s Paapa Essiedu is to star in an updated version of the Death Of England plays being staged in London’s West End.

The plays, from Clint Dyer and Roy Williams, had their world premiere at the National Theatre between 2020 and 2023, and this summer all three will be performed together for the very first time.

The updated versions, which can be seen together or watched as stand-alone plays, will be staged at Soho Place.

The Lazarus Project UK Premiere – London
Paapa Essiedu attends the UK premiere of season two of The Lazarus Project at the BFI Southbank in central London (Ian West/PA)

Essiedu, 33, who was nominated for a leading actor TV Bafta award this year, will star in Death Of England: Delroy about a black working-class man who rushes to the hospital where his girlfriend Carly is about to give birth.

Elsewhere, Baby Reindeer actor Thomas Coombes will appear in Death Of England: Michael, previously titled Death of England, about a man who is grieving in the wake of his father’s death.

There is also Death Of England: Closing Time, starring Sex Education’s Sharon Duncan-Brewster and The Crown’s Erin Doherty as Denise and Carly, in a play that explores family dynamics, race, colonialism and cancel culture.

Co-writer and director Dyer said: “I’m honoured and excited to get this opportunity.

“The chance to deepen the symbolism of Death Of England by placing the three updated plays together, whilst breathing new life into it with such an amazing cast, is nothing but thrilling for me and the team.”

Co-writer Williams added: “I am made up beyond words that this is happening.

The Crown Season Three Premiere – London
Erin Doherty arriving for The Crown Season Three Premiere (Ian West/PA)

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to update the plays a little and to work with an almost entirely new cast.

“I have nothing but love and admiration for each actor embarking on this with us.

“At its heart, the Death Of England plays are a state of the nation family saga and the Fletcher/Tomlin family still have much to say about England as it is now and the troubling times we are living in.”

Hot Fuzz star Rafe Spall had appeared in an earlier version of the play Death Of England: Michael, while Michael Balogun starred in Death Of England: Delroy.

Performances for Death Of England: Michael start from July 15, Death Of England: Delroy performances start from July 23 and Death Of England: Closing Time from August 22.

All three plays will then be performed until September 28.

Tickets are on sale now via the Soho Place website.