Lucy Punch to reunite with Dame Joanna Lumley for Motherland spin-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lucy Punch to reunite with Dame Joanna Lumley for Motherland spin-off

By Press Association
Lucy Punch and Dame Joanna Lumley to reunite in Motherland spin-off (Scott Kershaw/BBC)
Lucy Punch and Dame Joanna Lumley to reunite in Motherland spin-off (Scott Kershaw/BBC)

Actress Lucy Punch will reunite with Dame Joanna Lumley for a spin-off from the hit BBC show Motherland, which will follow her character Amanda post-divorce.

Punch, 46, starred in the Bafta-winning comedy about the highs and lows of modern middle-class parenting which ran for three series, including two Christmas specials.

She will reprise the role for a new six-part series, titled Amandaland, with Dame Joanna returning to play her mother Felicity, the BBC has announced.

The new series will see Amanda having to downsize and move to South Harlesden after her divorce.

With her two children, Manus and Georgie, now at secondary school, she will also have to learn how to raise young adults and navigate teen drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco-anxiety.

Amanda also has a “slightly unhealthy co-dependent relationship” with her mother, who is constantly around and in denial that she is lonely, the BBC has said.

Philippa Dunne will return as the character Anne, who has been sucked back in to Amanda’s orbit as a minion to help her navigate the social scene at the children’s new school.

Head of comedy at the BBC, Tanya Qureshi, said: “Motherland continues to be one of the most-loved comedies on the BBC, and we’re so pleased we are carrying on with the story, taking the characters in a new direction and to a different postcode.

“Lucy, Joanna and Phillipa are three of the funniest comedy actors around and we’re thrilled to have them on board.”

63rd Cannes Film Festival – You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger Screening
Lucy Punch (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Motherland was created by Sharon Horgan, Graham Linehan, Helen Serafinowicz and Holly Walsh and also starred Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan, Paul Ready and Tanya Moodie.

It won a Bafta TV Award for scripted comedy in 2022.

Amandaland will be created by production company Merman with executive producers Horgan, Serafinowicz, Walsh, Barunka O’Shaughnessy and Clelia Mountford.

Horgan, co-Founder of Merman, said: “Motherland took off in a way that none of us were expecting and it’s just so exciting that we get to continue to make this next chapter of parenthood and friendship.

“We have new parents, a new school and new problems to look forward to.”

Mountford, fellow co-founder of Merman, added: “Viewers are in for a treat. It’s been so rewarding seeing how the complexity of Amanda’s character has developed; the relationship with her mother, life as a single parent and her fledgling career.

“It’s a joy to be working with such incredible comedy talent such as Lucy, Joanna and Phillipa once more.”

The full cast and scheduling will be announced later.