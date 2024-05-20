Baby Reindeer ‘firestorm’ has caused untold damage to me – ‘real-life Martha’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Baby Reindeer ‘firestorm’ has caused untold damage to me – ‘real-life Martha’

By Press Association
Fiona Harvey appearing in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored (PiersMorganUncensored/TalkTV)
Fiona Harvey appearing in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored (PiersMorganUncensored/TalkTV)

The woman who claims to be the inspiration behind the character Martha in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer has said the “firestorm” around the programme has caused “untold damage” to her health, reputation, and job prospects.

Fiona Harvey, who has identified herself as the woman who inspired Martha in the series, said in a statement given to the PA news agency her “ability to make sensible decisions about my welfare and best interests” had also been impacted.

In the drama, said to be inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian and writer, Richard Gadd, his character Donny Dunn is stalked by a woman named Martha Scott after he serves her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

At the beginning of the first episode, text appears on the screen which says: “This is a true story.”

Ms Harvey has said Martha was “clearly intended to be based on me” and later added in her statement: “I have no doubt that the character of Martha in Baby Reindeer was intended to be a portrayal of me.”

She continued: “The problem for Richard Gadd and now for Netflix is that Baby Reindeer is not a true story at all.”

“I am not a convicted stalker”.

In the TV series, Martha receives a nine-month prison sentence and a five-year restraining order.

Ms Harvey said: “I have never been charged with any crime, let alone been convicted, still less pleaded guilty and, of course, I have never been to prison for anything.

“This is how Gadd and Netflix chose to portray me in a TV show.”

Ms Harvey alleges that they have done this for “their own financial gain”.

She has also alleged that she was never approached for a comment or for permission to present a character, which she claims was made in her image.

Neither Netflix or Gadd have confirmed the real identity of Martha.

“Nobody ever approached me for any comment on the accuracy of Baby Reindeer, or the very serious and damaging allegation that I am a convicted criminal, with a serious criminal record, who has spent time in prison,” she said.

“Nobody ever asked for my permission to present me in this way or to use my image at all.”

Ms Harvey said that with the assistance of a lawyer she was putting together a legal team “in the UK and in the US” and she will not be making any further media comments until further notice.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She added: “Once I have a legal team in place, I expect that they will make a further statement, setting out the next steps that I will be taking to deal with everything that has happened, as a direct result of the dishonest and false picture of me, painted in Baby Reindeer and in the media generally.

“In the meantime, for the good of my health, please respect my privacy and please stop the endless calls and messages, asking for interviews, comments, and so many other things.

“I have made clear that I am not physically able to cope with relentless harassment from journalists and, if this continues, I will make a report to the police.”

Earlier on in her statement, Ms Harvey referenced a Netflix executive who gave evidence to a Parliamentary select committee earlier in the month.

Netflix’s director of public policy, Benjamin King, told MPs Baby Reindeer was “the true story of the horrific abuse that the writer and protagonist, Richard Gadd, suffered at the hands of a convicted stalker”.

Ms Harvey claims that Gadd, along with the producers of the show and Netflix have profited from marketing Baby Reindeer as a “true story”.

“No doubt Richard Gadd, Clerkenwell Films (who produced the programme) and Netflix have made millions of pounds from this programme, in large part by making so many claims that Baby Reindeer is a true story”, she said.

It comes following a report in The Sun newspaper that Ms Harvey allegedly stalked Sir Keir Starmer and sent the Labour leader 276 messages in less than eight months.

Netflix, Clerkenwell Films and Gadd have been approached for comment.