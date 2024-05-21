I still feel a lack of security around my career – Top Boy director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I still feel a lack of security around my career – Top Boy director

By Press Association
Myriam Raja, writer and director, giving evidence on British film and high-end television to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee at the Houses of Parliament (House of Commons/PA)
Myriam Raja, writer and director, giving evidence on British film and high-end television to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee at the Houses of Parliament (House of Commons/PA)

Lead director of Top Boy series five, Myriam Raja, has said she still feels “a lack of security” around her career.

Giving evidence at the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee on Tuesday, the writer and director discussed British film and high-end television, and said she had to “work extra, extra hard” to direct on the show, which won the Bafta TV award for best drama series earlier in May.

Raja reflected on how she was able to survive while working on unpaid short film schemes, earlier in her career, and said she “lived at home, didn’t rent” and worked “loads part-time”.

Culture, Media and Sport Committee
Myriam Raja, giving evidence on British film and high-end television to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/PA)

She added: “Before directing Top Boy, I was a mentee on the first season but for that they paid me and they paid me what … is the normal trainee budget, but that money went towards me just commuting into London to be able to go on a shoot.

“If they hadn’t paid me I wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

She continued: “Me ending up on Top Boy was a combination of so many things that had to be in place and I feel like I had to work extra, extra hard to get there.

“It had to begin quite young, but if I hadn’t done all those short films, before even getting to NFTS (National Film And Television School), I don’t think I would have had a well-developed visual language and grammar and confidence.

“Then being at the NFTS is how I got my agent, who then helped me get on to Top Boy and then I had to do (a) mentee scheme, then I did one episode and then it was four episodes.

“Me being at the Baftas was after six years of working with that production company, and getting on to Top Boy, and before that, doing all these other schemes.”

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 – London
Charles Steel, Gerry Jackson, Alasdair Flind, Tina Pawlik, Myriam Raja and Alice Pearse after winning the drama series award for Top Boy at the Bafta TV Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Reflecting on the current challenges she faces in her career, she said: “There’s still – you still feel a lack of security around your career.

“I also think, now that I’m trying to write my own feature, and develop it and get it across – when there’s not many directors – you feel like a sole representative and I think your projects get scrutinised a bit more.

“If we had like four other South Asians from various backgrounds, or if they weren’t just British … then there’s a variety of projects and you don’t feel like you have to be managing your career with as much scrutiny.

“I feel like I shouldn’t be feeling so alone in that sense.”

Speaking on the difficulties she faces with her first feature, she added: “I’m finding it quite difficult, I’m writing at the moment, but it’s unpaid and I haven’t worked since last June and that’s me trying to make my first feature, and it shouldn’t be like this really.”

Top Boy first aired on Channel 4, starting in 2011, before it was revived by Netflix in 2019, and its fifth and final series aired in 2023.

The series, created and written by Ronan Bennett, is set on the fictional Summerhouse Estate in Hackney and focuses on characters including Dushane and Sully, played by Ashley Walters and Kane “Kano” Robinson, as they strive ruthlessly to become the local dominant “Top Boys”.