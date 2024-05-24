Inquiry into UK film and TV industry ‘deeply concerned about retention of staff’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry into UK film and TV industry ‘deeply concerned about retention of staff’

By Press Association
Dame Caroline Dinenage is chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

The chairwoman of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee has said an inquiry into British film and high-end television is “deeply concerned about skills, working conditions, and the retention of staff in the industry”.

In a letter to the Culture Secretary, Dame Caroline Dinenage, said the industry “faces considerable uncertainty”.

Dame Caroline said that investment boomed following the pandemic “but fell dramatically last year leaving studios empty, crews out of work and cinemas questioning how to programme their screens”.

“We have heard that these challenges could have been mitigated if the UK had a stronger domestic, independent sector and was less reliant on inward production,” she said.

“We believe this warrants further investigation.”

She continued: “We are also deeply concerned about skills, working conditions, and the retention of staff in the industry.

“More work is needed to get to grip with these issues, as a failure to do so now will harm our ability to attract and staff productions in the future.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for a July 4 General Election on Wednesday and Dame Caroline said she hopes the next government “will continue to champion and support all facets of our screen industries”.

“Given the huge value that film and HETV contributes, and the deep questions that remain about its resilience, we strongly urge our successor Committee to revisit the evidence we have received and continue scrutiny of this vital industry,” she added.

After Parliament is dissolved on May 30, all committees will cease to exist until new ones are appointed by the new House of Commons.

The inquiry was launched in July 2023 and has investigated what needs to be done to maintain and enhance the UK as a global destination for production.