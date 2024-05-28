Race Across The World finalists to compete in final leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Race Across The World finalists to compete in final leg

By Press Association
Race Across The World finalists (left to right) Stephen, Viv, Eugenie, Isabel, James, Betty, Owen and Alfie pose for photographers in west London, ahead of the final of the BBC contest which concludes Wednesday on BBC One (Lucy North/PA)
Race Across The World finalists (left to right) Stephen, Viv, Eugenie, Isabel, James, Betty, Owen and Alfie pose for photographers in west London, ahead of the final of the BBC contest which concludes Wednesday on BBC One (Lucy North/PA)

Race Across The World will see the four remaining pairs battle it out in the final episode to win a cash prize.

Brother and sister Betty and James, couple Stephen and Viv, and mother and daughter Eugenie and Isabel all agreed that it was best friends Alfie and Owen who were “the ones to beat” during the final leg of the BBC show.

“I think Alfie and Owen are definitely our biggest competitors, they’re quite a way ahead of us, so we’ve just got to do what we can to catch up,” Betty said.

Race Across the World finalists
Race Across The World finalists Owen and Alfie (Lucy North/PA)

Owen suggested Eugenie and Isabel have been “right on our tail, from leg one they’ve been our biggest rivals”.

The fourth series of Race Across The World saw the teams journey from northernmost Japan to the Indonesian island of Lombok in east Asia without flights or phones, competing for the £20,000 cash prize.

The finalists agreed that the competition taught them to “live in the moment a little bit more”.

Race Across the World finalists
Race Across The World finalists James and Betty (Lucy North/PA)

“Appreciate what’s in front of you rather than having to forward plan all the time or having to have an answer for everything,” Betty said.

Eugenie said: “It’s just about being more adventurous and not just continuing with the mundane. It’s about living your life, it’s about living your life every day.

“Things come at you, go for it and do it. Rather than planning in a year’s time, in two years’ time, in five years’ time. There might not be a five years’ time or a two years’ time. So, live your life now.”

Race Across the World finalists
Race Across The World finalists Eugenie and Isabel (Lucy North/PA)

Alfie and Owen both agreed their biggest challenge of the “once-in-a-lifetime” eight-week trip was the hunger, while Viv suggested she found the lack of comfort a problem.

“We’ve never train-ed, let alone slept on a train. We’ve never travelled via bus, let alone slept on a bus. So curling up and trying to sleep on a stiflingly hot train, that was so noisy, and disorientating. That was quite tough, really,” she said.

“And then not only doing that but having to go straight to work afterwards. You’d get off a 12 or 16-hour train, and then had to go to work for six hours in the blistering heat. That’s quite challenging.”

Race Across the World finalists
Race Across The World finalists Stephen and Viv (Lucy North/PA)

It comes after it was announced that fans will be given a behind-the-scenes look at the show, in an episode set for release after the final on Wednesday.

A statement on X said: “For the first time ever, we’re showing you how the race comes to life. See what happens behind the scenes in the #RaceAcrossTheWorld reunion, Wednesday at 10pm on BBC iPlayer, straight after the grand finale.”

Race Across The World concludes on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.