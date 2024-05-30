Jay Blades cancels appearance at Hay Festival as he ‘continues to take time out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jay Blades cancels appearance at Hay Festival as he ‘continues to take time out’

By Press Association
Jay Blades was due to speak at the Hay Festival in Wales (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jay Blades has cancelled a scheduled appearance at the Hay Festival as he “continues to take time out”.

The Repair Shop star, 54, was due to speak to journalist Sarfraz Manzoor at the Welsh literary festival on Thursday about his book Life Lessons: Wisdom And Wit From Life’s Ups And Downs, in which he shares inspirational words for making the very best of life.

A statement from his team said: “We wanted to confirm that as Jay Blades continues to take time out, he won’t be attending the session as advertised at this year’s Hay Festival.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment that this may have caused and we hope you enjoy the rest of the festival.”

The Royal Television Society Programme Awards
Star of The Repair Shop Jay Blades (Ian West/PA)

The festival confirmed that ticket holders will be refunded.

Blades announced last month that he would be taking a social media hiatus following the death of his uncle, saying he was taking time off to “take stock and just relax”, but confirmed he would be “back soon”.

Earlier this month Blades’ wife Lisa Zbozen announced the end of their short-lived marriage.

The couple married in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on November 22 2022.

Filming on the new series of the BBC’s The Repair Shop commenced without Blades at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Chichester, West Sussex.

The TV star first found fame on the restoration programme, which sees members of the public take worn-out family heirlooms to be restored by a team of experts.