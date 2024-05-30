Jameela Jamil: Eating disorder destroyed my organs and bone density

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jameela Jamil: Eating disorder destroyed my organs and bone density

By Press Association
Jameela Jamil (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jameela Jamil (Matt Crossick/PA)

Jameela Jamil has revealed her battle with an eating disorder “destroyed” her bone density and damaged “my kidney, my liver, my digestive system, my heart”.

The British actress, 38, who began her career on Channel 4 hosting the T4 strand from 2009 until 2012, is now best known for her role on US sitcom The Good Place with Kristen Bell.

Speaking to chat show host Kelly Ripa on her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, she said she “took so many laxatives” when she was battling anorexia that she damaged her health.

Jamil said she “developed a warped relationship with food”, when she was 11 after she was weighed in front of her class at school and her parents put her on a strict diet.

She said: “In their heads it came from a place of love, of we don’t want you to suffer because you stand out, we want you to fit in.”

She added: “Thinness is a form of assimilation, especially for women. I had never planned on being in the showbusiness industry and I can’t think of a worse industry for me to have entered with a history of eating disorders, given that to assimilate you’re supposed to be thin unless you want your identity to be the fact that you stand out for not being thin and that is the only thing we talk about.”

She added: “I stopped starving myself fully when I was 19 but still didn’t eat a proper meal until I was 30,” and said this made her “an exhausted, boring, naval-gazing obsessive person”.

She continued: “My TV career was my part-time career and my full-time career was staying thin.”

She said: “I took so many laxatives, I’m amazed I even still have an asshole, to be perfectly honest. It’s a real trooper. It’s a survivor.

“I took any pill or drink or diet that Oprah recommended, I did it, I took it. You know, any very low calorie supermodel diet.

She said her disordered eating “f***ed up my kidney, my liver, my digestive system, my heart. Most recently I found out I have destroyed my bone density”.

She continued: “I’m so sorry to my body that I have jeopardised my future so severely for a beauty standard and to try to fit in with other people.

“That’s why I’m so annoying publicly about eating disorders and diets because there’s so much talk about the dangers of being in a bigger body and there’s no talk almost about the dangers of not eating enough, only eating too much.”