Singers hoping to become first choir to win Britain’s Got Talent land final spot

By Press Association
(left to right) Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell, arrive for Britain’s Got Talent (Ian West/PA)
(left to right) Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell, arrive for Britain’s Got Talent (Ian West/PA)

A group of singers aspiring to become the first choir to win Britain’s Got Talent have won a spot in the grand final.

Judge Amanda Holden said “it is my dream for a choir to be in the final” before Northants Sing Out, led by Gareth Fuller, were voted through to the final of the ITV talent show.

Alesha Dixon said “there is nothing stereotypical about this choir” as the group sang a rendition of All Things Bright And Beautiful by Bill Staines before a version of Dreamer by Livin’ Joy.

Simon Cowell said one of the singers “looked demented, in a good way”, adding: “I think the reason choirs haven’t done so well over the years is because they chose boring songs, and you didn’t, you did kind of not what we expected.”

The semi-final also saw Ghanian dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaaa automatically voted through to the final on Sunday.

Their energetic performance prompted judge Bruno Tonioli to say “you really are a tonic for the spirit”, while their personality and musicality “illuminates the building”.

“When you’ve got it, you’ve got it,” Cowell said.

“I thought last night, I’ve got a feeling who is going to win the show this year, and I’ve just changed my mind.”

The two acts join singer Sydnie Christmas, singing impressionist Mike Woodhams, Japanese skipping group Haribow, magician Jack Rhodes, South African opera singer Innocent Masuku and South Korean taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe on the bill for Sunday’s final.

Dixon also announced during the show that she will be performing during the last semi-final on Friday.

The last Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final will air at 8pm on Friday, with Sunday’s final at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.