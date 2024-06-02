Britainâ€™s Got Talent finalist pays tribute to Rob Burrow after stand-up routine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Britainâ€™s Got Talent finalist pays tribute to Rob Burrow after stand-up routine

By Press Association
Rob Burrow has died aged 41 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rob Burrow has died aged 41 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Comedian Alex Mitchell paid tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow, after his stand-up routine in the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

The teaching assistant with autism, who won a place in the final after embracing his tics during his routine, called the late athlete a “hero”.

Leeds Rhinos, the former club of Burrow, who was known for raising awareness of motor neurone disease after his own diagnosis, announced his death, at the age of 41, on Sunday.

During his routine Mitchell joked that his biggest achievement before reaching the final was fitting three Creme Eggs into his mouth.

He also left a “final message” and said: “To every school teacher, to every kid I’ve ever taught, we did it.

“Once again from me, love will always win.”

Judge Alesha Dixon told the comedian he “has something really powerful to say”.

“I love how off the cuff you are and natural, you’re a bit edgy, which is brilliant.

“More importantly you have something really powerful to say and I think you’re going to inspire so many people and for that I commend you.”

Paying tribute to Burrow, Mitchell then said: “About an hour ago, before I came on stage, I got the sad news and it’d be remiss of me not to mention it.

“I know they won’t be watching, but to the family of Rob Burrow – he is a hero.”

The first finalists to take to the stage on Sunday were Japanese double-dutch dance group Haribow, who were praised by head judge Simon Cowell.

“I don’t know what to say because it was so brilliant,” he said.

“I mean your first audition was one of the best auditions we saw this year.

“I thought your semi-final performance wasn’t as good as your audition, and then on the night that it mattered you pull it out the bag with one of the most incredible performances.”

Elsewhere on the show Ghanian dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaaa were told the “entire audience” had fallen in love with them after their high-octane dance performance.

During the final, they performed to a medley of songs, which included popular Afrobeats track Antenna by Fuse ODG.

The judges were left open-mouthed with a trick from magician Trixy which culminated in the reveal of Peter Andre, hidden behind a playing card on stage.

The finalists are competing to scoop the £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Last year Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn won the prize with his high-vis inspired routines.