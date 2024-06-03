Bobby Brazier says he underwent tough preparation with father for Soccer Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bobby Brazier says he underwent tough preparation with father for Soccer Aid

By Press Association
Bobby Brazier (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Bobby Brazier (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Bobby Brazier has said he went through a “tough session” with his ex-footballer father Jeff Brazier in preparation for Soccer Aid.

The EastEnders actor, 21, who is the son of late reality star Jade Goody, is taking part in the match at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge ground, raising funds for children’s charity Unicef.

“I think my dad is even more excited than I am,” Brazier said.

“He’s on me to get training and get into peak fitness for the match. We went to the gym recently and he put me through a tough session.

“My dad is a good footballer, he always coached my teams growing up and we always developed as a team. I will definitely utilise training with him.

“He’ll be in the stands on the day and wouldn’t miss it. I think he’s living through me when it comes to Soccer Aid for Unicef.”

Brazier, who reached the final in the last series of Strictly Come Dancing, said he was “going to try my best”.

He added: “My moves on Strictly are a little different to my moves on the football pitch.

“I played a game of five-a-side the other day to get my fitness up and I am definitely there to win.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Sam Thompson will also make make his debut at Soccer Aid, joining Brazier in the England squad.

Former England footballer Jill Scott, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett and Olympian Sir Mo Farah have returned to the England line-up along with Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams, who is part of the management team this year.

Bartlett said: “I think Sam Thompson’s going to bring the energy for the whole team. As for his skills, we’ll have to wait until training to comment there.”

Soccer Aid 2024
Steven Bartlett is playing for England at Soccer Aid for Unicef 2024. (Daniel Hambury)

He said he would like to see fellow Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Peter Jones on his team, adding: “His height alone would give us a very strong advantage. Our very own Peter Crouch.”

The World XI FC team includes Olympic runner Usain Bolt, comedian Maisie Adam, radio presenter Roman Kemp, comedian Lee Mack and Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Asked who was the strongest player he has played with, Bolt said: “I always have to go for players in my team. The strongest was probably our goalkeeper Tom Stoltman in 2022 – he was the World’s Strongest Man after all.

“The best celebrity player was probably Noah Beck but I also have to give a shout out to my striking partner and goal-scoring machine Kem Cetinay.”

Soccer Aid for Unicef airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday from 6pm.