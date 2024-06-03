Bobby Brazier says he underwent tough preparation with father for Soccer Aid

Bobby Brazier has said he went through a “tough session” with his ex-footballer father Jeff Brazier in preparation for Soccer Aid.

The EastEnders actor, 21, who is the son of late reality star Jade Goody, is taking part in the match at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge ground, raising funds for children’s charity Unicef.

“I think my dad is even more excited than I am,” Brazier said.

“He’s on me to get training and get into peak fitness for the match. We went to the gym recently and he put me through a tough session.

“My dad is a good footballer, he always coached my teams growing up and we always developed as a team. I will definitely utilise training with him.

“He’ll be in the stands on the day and wouldn’t miss it. I think he’s living through me when it comes to Soccer Aid for Unicef.”

Brazier, who reached the final in the last series of Strictly Come Dancing, said he was “going to try my best”.

He added: “My moves on Strictly are a little different to my moves on the football pitch.

“I played a game of five-a-side the other day to get my fitness up and I am definitely there to win.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Sam Thompson will also make make his debut at Soccer Aid, joining Brazier in the England squad.

Former England footballer Jill Scott, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett and Olympian Sir Mo Farah have returned to the England line-up along with Soccer Aid co-founder Robbie Williams, who is part of the management team this year.

Bartlett said: “I think Sam Thompson’s going to bring the energy for the whole team. As for his skills, we’ll have to wait until training to comment there.”

Steven Bartlett is playing for England at Soccer Aid for Unicef 2024. (Daniel Hambury)

He said he would like to see fellow Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Peter Jones on his team, adding: “His height alone would give us a very strong advantage. Our very own Peter Crouch.”

The World XI FC team includes Olympic runner Usain Bolt, comedian Maisie Adam, radio presenter Roman Kemp, comedian Lee Mack and Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Asked who was the strongest player he has played with, Bolt said: “I always have to go for players in my team. The strongest was probably our goalkeeper Tom Stoltman in 2022 – he was the World’s Strongest Man after all.

“The best celebrity player was probably Noah Beck but I also have to give a shout out to my striking partner and goal-scoring machine Kem Cetinay.”

Soccer Aid for Unicef airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday from 6pm.