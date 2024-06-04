Nina Dobrev shares update after bike accident: Life looks a lil different lately

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nina Dobrev shares update after bike accident: Life looks a lil different lately

By Press Association
Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev has provided an update after injuring her leg in a bike accident (Ian West/PA)
Nina Dobrev has said “life looks a lil different lately” as she provided an update after injuring her leg in a bike accident.

The 35-year-old Vampire Diaries star shared a series of photos on Instagram showing her lying down in a leg brace and using crutches.

She also posted a video of her Olympic snowboarder boyfriend, Shaun White, trying to entertain her by dancing around while wearing a white Vampire Diaries jumper with her character’s name, Elena Gilbert, and colourful outlines of her face embroidered on it.

In response to his dance moves, she can be heard laughing and saying: “You’re out of your mind, and I love it” to which he replies: “I love you, Gilly”.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in March 2020, when they were photographed riding bikes together in Malibu, California, and later made their romance Instagram official.

Dobrev’s post also included a photo of her wearing a face mask as she rests her leg, a picture of her wrapped in a blanket as she receives treatment, and a selfie of her holding crutches.

“Life looks a lil different lately,” she wrote alongside the post.

“Trading in the ‘selfie’ for the ‘leggie’. Get ready for the leg content because that’s all I’ve got in my camera roll these days.”

Among the friends and famous faces offering words of support was Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who commented: “You’re a rockstar!! So happy you are resting.

“Sorry you have to rest but at least you have the best caretaker the planet has to offer.”

Last month, Dobrev revealed she had been in an accident by posting a picture of her posing on an apparent electric bike, followed by another which showed the actress lying in a hospital bed.

She captioned the post “How it started vs how it’s going”, and added an injured emoji.

The Canadian actress rose to fame starring as Elena Gilbert in the supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries, which ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2015.