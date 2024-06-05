Kim Kardashian says she finds her voice distinct and annoying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kim Kardashian says she finds her voice distinct and annoying

By Press Association
Kim Kardashian (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kim Kardashian (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kim Kardashian thinks her voice is “so just distinct and annoying” while pondering whether she will take on an acting role with an accent.

The TV personality and businesswoman, 43, recently starred in American Horror Story: Delicate alongside actresses Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne and is well known for being in Hulu’s reality TV show The Kardashians with her family.

While having a discussion with Oscar nominee Chloe Sevigny during Variety’s Actors On Actors series where stars question each other, Kardashian spoke about preparing to enter the world of acting.

The 96th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Chloe Sevigny (Doug Peters/PA)

She said: “The one preparation tip that I got from an acting coach is never bring your phone on set. I was like, ‘Can it be in the trailer? Where does the set start?’

“Do you find it difficult to take on an accent and to really become a character?”
Sevigny responded saying: “I do find accents very challenging.

“I’ve done accents before and have been asked to then drop them.

“So now I’m super in my head about it and really paranoid that I’m just bad at them.

“And even actually with Feud, C.Z.’s accent.

“I don’t want to use the word nuts, but her accent’s pretty nuts. Are you going to do an accent?”

She has previously taken on an Irish accent for the TV show Hit & Miss and Boston tone while playing author C.Z. Guest for Feud.

Kardashian, who has also been in The Paw Patrol movies and hosted sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL), said: “I would be open to it, especially because I find my voice is so just distinct and annoying.”

Sevigny reassured her that everyone finds their “voice annoying”, and said that she has a “persona, like a movie star, where you’re so magnetic that I think you can play anything and people will be drawn to you”.

Elsewhere, Kardashian, whose late father Robert Kardashian, a lawyer, represented OJ Simpson in his murder trial, talked about the creator of American Horror Story Ryan Murphy also executively producing The People V. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story in 2016.

She said she “loved” the show, where Robert was portrayed by Friends actor David Schwimmer, which she watched as she “wanted to see if my recollection was right on the portrayal of my dad”.

“I thought it was just done so well,” Kardashian added.

“I remember asking Ryan, who were your sources? Because that was my dad’s exact bracelet. That was our home.

“They actually rented the home that we grew up in at that period of time.

“Little things were wrong, but minimal.

“But it was just fascinating to watch and see it from a different perspective, especially now, since I’m in law school.

“Seeing it from a legal point of view is just fascinating.”

Kardashian passed her first law exam in 2021, known as the baby bar.