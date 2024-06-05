Joey Essex says he is not on Love Island for ‘petty games’ after villa drama

Joey Essex said he is not on Love Island for “petty games” after a fellow contestant was accused of flirting with him to be spiteful towards another villa resident.

Harriett Blackmore, 24, a dancer and personal shopper from Brighton, and Ciaran Davies, 21, a surveyor from Pencoed, South Wales, were previously put together as partners.

However, Ciaran’s eyes began to turn towards Nicole Samuel, 24, an accounts manager from Aberdare, and they spent alone time in the villa’s hideaway during Wednesday’s episode.

Following Harriett seeing this behaviour, she seems to run off crying and the next day decides to get her own back by talking privately with reality star Joey, who is with Samantha Kenny after stealing her and evicting resident Sam Taylor during Tuesday’s episode.

Harriett tells Samantha that she is going to take Joey to the hideaway, saying: “I don’t want you to think anything. I’m going to go to the Hideaway because I think Ciaran needs a taste of his own medicine.”

Samantha advises her not to be “petty” but Harriet goes ahead and speaks to Joey. Samantha tells her fellow residents about the situation, saying: “You just shouldn’t be (doing that)…. it’s spiteful.”

Away from the contestants, Joey admitted to the camera he “flirted” with Harriett but after being told of Samantha’s motivations, he said: “I’m not here for the petty games, you know what I mean, I’m a bit past that. Samantha is the only one in here that I look at. And think ‘yeah, you’re a bit of me’.

“Me being truthfully honest, yeah, I might get another girl but I warm towards Samantha, who knows what it could be? Who knows what could unfold? I don’t know.”

Previously, Liverpool make-up artist Samantha and Joey Essex had shared a kiss.

Also during the programme, Patsy Field opened up to Munveer Jabbal about living with Erb’s palsy – a paralysis of the arm caused by injury to the upper group of the arm’s main nerves resulting from a difficult birth.

She said: “I’ve got a disability, basically. I haven’t said anything to anyone yet because it’s an awkward thing to bring up. It’s a disability in my arm – I’ve got no strength, anything above shoulder height I can’t lift.”

Munveer offered “support” and thanked Patsy for sharing her health condition with him.

Patsy said: “Sometimes you think, I don’t know, that having something different, you don’t know if everyone is going to find it completely sexy. But being different is cool.”

Meanwhile, ITV revealed that VIP host and model Uma Jammeh will enter the show as a bombshell prior to the latest episode.

The 23-year-old, from north London, promised that she will be the “funniest girl in the villa”.

“When people first see me, they usually think I’m going to be horrible, they are always surprised when I’m not! I’ll bring confidence, and I like to think I’m funny,” she also said.

When Uma arrived, she shared a kiss with the boys while they were blindfolded.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.