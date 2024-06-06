TV doctor Michael Mosley goes missing while on holiday in Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

TV doctor Michael Mosley goes missing while on holiday in Greece

By Press Association
Michael Mosley has gone missing (BBC)
Michael Mosley has gone missing (BBC)

TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has gone missing in Greece while on holiday, his agent has confirmed.

A search and rescue operation is under way in Symi, one of the Dodecanese Islands, for Mosley, known for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, along with fronting documentaries.

His agent confirmed his disappearance to the PA news agency.

A local Facebook group said Mosley went for a walk from Saint Nikolas Beach at around 1.30pm Greek time on Wednesday, but had not returned by Thursday morning.

An Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who is missing in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Michael Mosley holding up a piece of human tapeworm
Michael Mosley is known for his work on nutrition and dieting (Nathan Williams/BBC)

Mosley is also a columnist for the Daily Mail, and has made a number of films about diet and exercise among his documentaries.

The 67-year-old broadcaster did the Channel 4 show Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? and was part of the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

He also lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the documentary Infested! Living With Parasites on BBC Four.

Mosley has been given an Emmy nod for BBC science documentary The Human Face, presented by John Cleese and featuring a raft of human faces including Elizabeth Hurley, Pierce Brosnan and David Attenborough.

He also advocated for intermittent fasting through the 5:2 diet and The Fast 800 diet.

Mosley has four children with his wife Clare Bailey Mosley, also a doctor, author and health columnist, who wrote the recipe book Fast 800 Easy.

The couple, who have hosted theatre show tours together, recently attended the Hay Festival where Mosley presented a special edition of his Radio 4 series and podcast Just One Thing.