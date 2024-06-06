TV doctor Michael Mosley goes missing while on holiday in Greece

TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley has gone missing in Greece while on holiday, his agent has confirmed.

A search and rescue operation is under way in Symi, one of the Dodecanese Islands, for Mosley, known for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, along with fronting documentaries.

His agent confirmed his disappearance to the PA news agency.

A local Facebook group said Mosley went for a walk from Saint Nikolas Beach at around 1.30pm Greek time on Wednesday, but had not returned by Thursday morning.

An Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who is missing in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Michael Mosley is known for his work on nutrition and dieting (Nathan Williams/BBC)

Mosley is also a columnist for the Daily Mail, and has made a number of films about diet and exercise among his documentaries.

The 67-year-old broadcaster did the Channel 4 show Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? and was part of the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

He also lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the documentary Infested! Living With Parasites on BBC Four.

Mosley has been given an Emmy nod for BBC science documentary The Human Face, presented by John Cleese and featuring a raft of human faces including Elizabeth Hurley, Pierce Brosnan and David Attenborough.

He also advocated for intermittent fasting through the 5:2 diet and The Fast 800 diet.

Mosley has four children with his wife Clare Bailey Mosley, also a doctor, author and health columnist, who wrote the recipe book Fast 800 Easy.

The couple, who have hosted theatre show tours together, recently attended the Hay Festival where Mosley presented a special edition of his Radio 4 series and podcast Just One Thing.