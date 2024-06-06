Michael Mosley: The doctor who pushed his body to extreme lengths for science

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Mosley: The doctor who pushed his body to extreme lengths for science

By Press Association
A search operation is under way in Greece for the 67-year-old broadcaster who has gone missing (BBC/PA)
Dr Michael Mosley, known for fronting diet and exercise TV and radio shows, has gone missing on the Greek island of Symi.

A search operation is under way for the 67-year-old broadcaster, who first trained as a doctor before moving in to the world of broadcasting.

Through his work, he helped popularise the 5:2 diet and often pushed his body to extreme lengths to see the effects, including living with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for a documentary.

Michael Mosley missing
Dr Michael Mosley has presented a host of science programmes and films (John Rogers/BBC/PA)

After studying PPE at Oxford, he became an investment banker, but later retrained as a doctor at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

He decided it was not the right profession for him after qualifying, later joining the BBC as a trainee assistant producer.

During his career with the broadcaster he has presented a host of science programmes and films including the series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain.

He also carried out many unusual experiments on himself within these shows, including eating a black pudding made with his own blood and injecting snake venom into his blood to see how it clotted in the BBC documentary The Wonderful World Of Blood.

Infested
Mosley lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for a documentary (Nathan Williams/BBC/PA)

In a BBC Four documentary Infested!, he infected himself with parasites including tapeworms in order to understand how they impact the human body.

He often appears on BBC’s The One Show and ITV’s This Morning and has hosted many other shows including Medical Mavericks; Blood And Guts; Science Story; The Young Ones; Inside The Human Body; Eat, Fast Live And Longer; The Truth About Exercise; Pain, Pus & Poison and The Genius Of Invention.

In 2002, Mosley was nominated for an Emmy for his executive producer role on BBC science documentary The Human Face, presented by John Cleese and featuring a raft of famous faces including Elizabeth Hurley, Pierce Brosnan and David Attenborough.

He is also credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet which he co-authored with journalist Mimi Spencer.

Mosley later advocated for The Fast 800 diet, which follows a “moderately low-carb, Mediterranean-style diet”, which he wrote a book about.

He has also made a number of series for Channel 4 including one which looked at why the UK is losing its battle with obesity after 30 years of government schemes trying to tackle the issue.

The broadcaster hosts a Radio 4 podcast, titled Just One Thing, where he reveals tips to help improve your health.

He recorded a special edition of the show at the Hay Festival on May 25 with Professor Tanya Byron.

Mosley is married to Clare Bailey, who is also a doctor, health columnist and author, and has four children.