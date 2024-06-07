Dutch considering Eurovision participation in future after disqualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dutch considering Eurovision participation in future after disqualification

By Press Association
Former Eurovision Song Contest contestant for The Netherlands, Joost Klein, who was disqualified from the competition (Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU)
Former Eurovision Song Contest contestant for The Netherlands, Joost Klein, who was disqualified from the competition (Sarah Louise Bennett/EBU)

Dutch broadcaster Avrotros has put its participation in the Eurovision Song Contest “under consideration” after its contestant Joost Klein was disqualified during the 2024 competition in Sweden.

Eurovision organisers are investigating the singing competition and have appointed an independent expert to look at the events in Malmo, which were mired in controversy, ahead of the contest heading to Switzerland in 2025 after singer Nemo won with The Code.

Dutch singer Klein was stopped from participating in the final with the song Europapa by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) over an “incident” where he was alleged to have made verbal threats to a female production worker.

Eurovision 2024
Joost Klein performing Europapa for The Netherlands at the Second Semi-Final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden (Alma Bengtsson/PA)

In a statement, Avrotros said: “The Eurovision Song Contest was created to connect countries and peoples through music and to encourage mutual brotherhood. This should be the starting point for the organisers and all participating countries.

“Until Avrotros is confident that structural adjustments will be made to the artists and their musical message back in the centre, we will keep participation in the song contest under consideration.”

The broadcaster says it “still (believes) that the disqualification” of Klein “was unnecessary and disproportionate” after Swedish Police Authority investigated the incident.

Local police previously said it would be heading to the local prosecutor to bring the case to court.

Avrotros said it will “cooperate” with the EBU’s review but thinks “a broader, more in-depth, and truly independent investigation is needed to address structural problems”.

The broadcaster said it was not only referring to the events in Malmo and the EBU but also the wider role of the management, rules procedures and the appeals process in the “event of complaints”.

It added that there is an “increased pressure on the artists and delegations in the run-up to and during the song contest” which “should be the subject of investigation by a recognised and independent research agency”.

The national broadcaster for Israel, Kan, claimed its delegation faced “an unprecedented display of hatred” from other countries and their entrants during the competition, when Eden Golan participated in the wake of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Kan was also criticised by contestants including Ireland’s Bambie Thug, who has been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views, and alleged that the Israeli broadcaster broke a rule and incited “violence” against them.

Bambie also criticised the EBU’s handling of its complaints.

A previous statement from the EBU said: “The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) seeks to continuously improve its services and events.

“To further strengthen the Eurovision Song Contest, we have asked an independent expert to look at ESC 2024 in Malmo to share insights and learnings with the EBU’s governing bodies to support the continuous improvement of this global event.”