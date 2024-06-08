‘No chance’ search for Michael Mosley will be called off, mayor vows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘No chance’ search for Michael Mosley will be called off, mayor vows

By Press Association
A search team in Symi, Greece, where a search-and-rescue operation is under way for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley (Yui Mok/PA)
A search team in Symi, Greece, where a search-and-rescue operation is under way for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley (Yui Mok/PA)

The mayor of the Greek Island where British TV doctor Michael Mosley is missing has said there is “no chance” the search will be called off until he is found.

Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas, the mayor of Symi, vowed to continue the extensive search operation which has involved police, firefighters with drones, and divers.

But speaking through a translator, the mayor of 22 years questioned how anyone could survive in the heat that topped 40C on the day Mosley disappeared.

PA graphic showing a map of the Agia Marina area which is the search location for missing Dr Michael Mosley
(PA Graphics)

A search dog was only able to work for an hour on Saturday morning due to the temperature, as the search resumed, he added.

Mosley’s four children have arrived on Symi and are set to help with the search.

His wife, Dr Claire Bailey, has been searching the island joined by her British friends, Mr Papakaloudoukas added.

The mayor said the area where Mosley is believed to have travelled through is “difficult to pass” and is “only rocks”.

It is also populated by “loads” of snakes, he said.

Dr Michael Mosley standing inside a museum
Mosley went for a walk from Saint Nikolas beach (BBC/PA)

The search to find Mosley was described as a “race against time” by one of the rescuers on Friday.

The 67-year-old TV personality vanished after setting off on a walk to the centre of the island on Wednesday.

Mr Papakaloudoukas said he hoped Mosley would be found “safe and alive”, adding: “All the community is so sad about this, (it has) never happened before.”

At 6am, firefighters started scouring a 6.5km (four-mile) radius over a mountainous area that is surrounded by sea, said Manolis Tsimpoukas, who organises searches for missing people on the Dodecanese Islands.

Asked if there had been any sign of the Briton, he said there has been “nothing, nothing” and that if anything is discovered, they will find him within an hour.

A member of the search team flying a drone in Symi, Greece, where a search and rescue operation is under way for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley
A member of the search team flying a drone in Symi (Yui Mok/PA)

He said the area is “very dangerous”.

A uniformed team from the island have been working in the high heat as the search continued, with one member pulling a sheep from a stone shack with a corrugated iron roof to search inside.

It is understood Mosley was last seen by CCTV at a grey-stoned house beside a harbour on the island.

He may have walked along a steep uphill concrete road.

At the end of the street, a small path leads into the rocky landscape which has little vegetation beyond thistles and dry grass.

Firefighters join the search team in Pedi, a small fishing village in Symi, Greece, where a search and rescue operation is under way for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley
Firefighters are part of the search team in Pedi looking for Dr Michael Mosley (Yui Mok/PA)

On Friday, the mayor’s daughter Mika Papakalodouka told the PA news agency that “a lot of” island residents had joined the search using their own boats to find the British national.

“It is a small island, people talk. We’re good people actually here. Everybody is looking for him,” the 20-year-old told PA.

“It’s such a small island to get lost on. It’s so weird for us. Everybody is worried and looking for him.”

A woman reported seeing Mosley, known for popularising the 5:2 diet and for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, in the Pedi area on Wednesday.

A local Facebook group said Mosley went for a walk from Saint Nikolas beach at about 1.30pm Greek time (11.30am BST) on Wednesday.