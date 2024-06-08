‘We will not lose hope’ Michael Mosley’s wife says, as search effort continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We will not lose hope’ Michael Mosley’s wife says, as search effort continues

By Press Association
Search teams in Symi, Greece, launched a rescue operation for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley, after he went missing while on holiday (Yui Mok/PA)
Michael Mosley’s wife has said his family “will not lose hope” as the search for the missing British TV doctor moves to a treacherous mountainous area on a Greek Island.

Emergency workers have been trying to locate the 67-year-old TV personality in Symi after he disappeared during a walk to the centre of the island on Wednesday.

Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said the three days he has been missing have been the “longest and most unbearable days” for her and her children.

PA graphic showing a map of the Agia Marina area which is the search location for missing Dr Michael Mosley
(PA Graphics)

Mosley’s four children have joined their mother on Symi to help with the search efforts.

In her statement, Dr Bailey Mosley said: “It has been three days since Michael left the beach to go for a walk. The longest and most unbearable days for myself and my children.

“The search is ongoing and our family are so incredibly grateful to the people of Symi, the Greek authorities and the British Consulate who are working tirelessly to help find Michael.

“We will not lose hope”

New CCTV appears to show Mosley walking unimpeded with an umbrella near to the marina in the village of Pedi in Symi.

Previous footage from a house at the edge of Pedi’s small marina showed the presenter walking towards a mountainous path at about 2pm local time on Wednesday.

The mayor of Symi, Eleftherios Papakaloudoukas, vowed to continue the extensive search operation, which has involved police, firefighters with drones, and divers operating in dangerous conditions and high temperatures, until he is found.

The mayor said the area where Mosley is believed to have travelled through is “difficult to pass” and is “only rocks”, as well as being populated by “loads” of snakes.

Speaking through a translator, the mayor of 22 years questioned how anyone could survive in the heat that topped 40C on the day Mosley disappeared.

Dr Michael Mosley standing inside a museum
Mosley went for a walk from Saint Nikolas beach (BBC/PA)

The search to find Mosley was described as a “race against time” by one of the rescuers on Friday.

Mr Papakaloudoukas said he hoped Mosley would be found “safe and alive”, adding: “All the community is so sad about this, (it has) never happened before.”

Mosley’s wife has been searching the island with her British friends, Mr Papakaloudoukas added.

At 6am, firefighters started scouring a 6.5km (four-mile) radius over a mountainous area that is surrounded by sea, said Manolis Tsimpoukas, who organises searches for missing people on the Dodecanese Islands.

Asked if there had been any sign of the Briton, he said there has been “nothing, nothing” and described the area as “very dangerous”.

A member of the search team flying a drone in Symi, Greece, where a search and rescue operation is under way for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley
A member of the search team flying a drone in Symi (Yui Mok/PA)

A uniformed team from the island have been working in the high heat as the search continues, with one member pulling a sheep from a stone shack with a corrugated iron roof to search inside.

Individual firefighters were forced to split up and are covering vast expanses of steep rocky terrain on their own, as well as using a drone to search the area.

One uniformed worker said there were 10 of them searching multiple summits because it was too dangerous for large crews to work during the summer months.

Firefighter Stergos Giakoumakis said from near one of the peaks: “Because it’s not so easy to bring here 100 people, especially this period, because it’s the most dangerous period.

“Everything is dry and it is too dangerous for firemen to search.”

A different team worked in the morning and there was a half-hour handover, he added.

Firefighters having been using umbrellas to protect themselves as there is no shade or path near the top of the hill that sits between Pedi bay and Agia Marina, where they suspect Mosley may have walked.

Dead grass juts out between rocks and large boulders, and the only living vegetation is a few small shrubs.

An emergency helicopter was seen flying over Pedi bay towards the mountainous terrain where the hunt for Mosley is being carried out around 3.20pm local time.

Firefighters join the search team in Pedi, a small fishing village in Symi, Greece, where a search and rescue operation is under way for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley
Firefighters are part of the search team in Pedi looking for Dr Michael Mosley (Yui Mok/PA)

On Friday, the mayor’s daughter Mika Papakalodouka told the PA news agency that “a lot of” island residents had joined the search using their own boats to find the British national.

“It is a small island, people talk. We’re good people actually here. Everybody is looking for him,” the 20-year-old told PA.

“It’s such a small island to get lost on. It’s so weird for us. Everybody is worried and looking for him.”

A woman reported seeing Mosley, known for popularising the 5:2 diet and for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, in the Pedi area on Wednesday.

A local Facebook group said Mosley went for a walk from Saint Nikolas beach at about 1.30pm Greek time (11.30am BST) on Wednesday.