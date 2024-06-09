Daisy May Cooper praises staff who helped deliver her third child early

This Country star Daisy May Cooper has praised the maternity staff who helped deliver her baby early through a “scary” labour.

The actress and comedian, 37, announced she gave birth to her third child, who she has named Benji, on Thursday in an Instagram post.

She also shared a video of her being taken in a wheelchair to her newborn as they lay in an incubator.

She can be heard telling the baby: “Hi, are you alright? Do you recognise my voice?”

Alongside the video, she wrote: “What a bloody week… You came a bit earlier than we expected and gave me the worst post op constipation that I nearly had to phone the samaratins but my god you are perfect.

“I cannot thank @deliverysuitegrh enough. The way you looked after us through such a scary time was above and beyond. you are all bloody superstars. I am so blessed.

“Welcome to the world little Benji, ya nutter. Born 06/06/24.”

Cooper, who created and acted in the mockumentary-style sitcom This Country with her brother Charlie, also has a daughter Pip and a son Jack.

Daisy May Cooper (Yui Mok/PA)

Her father and actor Paul Cooper joked in the comments that he was “building a football team” as this marked grandchild number five.

This Morning stars were among the famous faces who offered their best wishes to Cooper, including Holly Willoughby who said “congratulations… so special”, while Dermot O’Leary wrote “Congrats!!! X”

Rylan Clark said “Congratulations beautiful x” while Giovanna Fletcher wrote “Sending so much love!! Congratulations! Xxx”

Cooper won a TV Bafta award for best female comedy performance in 2018 for This Country and was nominated for the same award for the comedy Am I Being Unreasonable?

She also stars in comedy series Rain Dogs which sees her play a working-class single mother.

The actress and comedian has also appeared on The Masked Singer, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.