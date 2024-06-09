Dr Michael Mosley’s employers hail him as ‘brilliant science broadcaster’

Employers of Dr Michael Mosley have described him as a “brilliant science broadcaster” who was able to make the “most complex subjects simple”.

The body of the 67-year-old TV doctor, columnist and author was confirmed to have been found on the Greek island of Symi on Sunday by his widow after he went missing four days prior.

Mosley first trained as a doctor before moving in to the world of media, presenting a host of programmes for the BBC and Channel 4 as well as writing a regular column for the Daily Mail and a number of books.

During his career with the BBC, he presented programmes including the series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain, and the BBC Radio 4 podcast Just One Thing.

"He was a brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple" BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore pays tribute to Dr Michael Mosleyhttps://t.co/crm4yfQzhY pic.twitter.com/EDlKPrjpEh — BBC Radio 4 (@BBCRadio4) June 9, 2024

He also carried out many unusual experiments on himself within these shows, including eating a black pudding made with his own blood and injecting snake venom to see how his blood clotted in the BBC documentary The Wonderful World Of Blood.

The BBC’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore said staff at the broadcaster were “deeply saddened” by the news and sent their support to his family and friends.

She added: “He was a brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker, able to make the most complex subjects simple, but he was also passionate about engaging and entertaining audiences, inspiring us all to live a healthier, fuller life.

“His entertaining and accessible style was enjoyed by audiences around the world and he will be hugely missed by many people not least those fortunate enough to have worked with him at the BBC.”

Andrew Cohen, head of BBC Studios’ science unit, said his death left “a huge hole” for the people who “had the privilege of working with” him and to those who “loved watching and listening to him”.

“His contribution to audiences around the world is unparalleled, as one of the very finest science communicators, as a brilliant programme maker and a unique presenter”, he added.

“For all of us in the Science Unit, we have lost the kindest of colleagues, an inspirational creative mind, and a friend to so many.”

TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley published a number of works during his career (PA)

Since Mosley began writing for the Daily Mail group in 2011 as a regular columnist, they have published hundreds of his weekly columns and serialised many of his books.

Ted Verity, editor of Mail Newspapers, said Mosley was a “unique and unmissable columnist” and as “electrifying” in person as he was in print and on TV.

He also feels the insights he provided on health will have “extended, and even saved, the lives of countless readers”.

“What shone through was his irrepressible curiosity – he was always hungry to learn about the very latest, cutting-edge science and medicine and then explain it to readers in a way that was both engaging and comprehensible to a mainstream audience”, the newspaper boss added.

“Michael was also extremely kind, not hesitating to be one of the first to offer his home as sanctuary to a Ukrainian family.

“And he always spoke with enormous love and warmth of his wife Clare, his co-author on many projects, and four children Alexander, Jack, Daniel and Katherine. Our hearts go out to them all.”

In recent years, Mosley made programmes for Channel 4, including a weight loss show called Lose A Stone In 21 Days With Michael Mosley and he examined why the UK is losing its battle with obesity after 30 years of government schemes trying to tackle the issue in Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?

The broadcaster shared their condolences to his family as they said he was “passionate about using his medical knowledge to help the nation live healthily”.

They added: “We are proud of the inspiring and engaging programmes he made for us and feel privileged to have worked with him. Michael will be greatly missed by both colleagues and viewers.”

During his career, he also published many books including The Fast Diet, which he co-wrote with journalist Mimi Spencer about the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting.

The managing editor of Mosley’s publisher, Octopus Publishing Group, remembered him as a “brilliant, warm, funny and kind man”.

Anna Bond added: “He dedicated his time to educating and empowering millions across the world to live longer, healthier lives and his powerful legacy is a gift that will live on as viewers, listeners and readers continue to enjoy a better quality of life via his books and his journalism, TV programmes, the Fast 800 community, and his BBC podcast Just One Thing.”