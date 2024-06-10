Wildlife SOS presenter Simon Cowell dies aged 72

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wildlife SOS presenter Simon Cowell dies aged 72

By Press Association
An albino hedgehog (Danny Lawson/PA)
An albino hedgehog (Danny Lawson/PA)

Wildlife SOS and Animal Planet presenter Simon Cowell has died aged 72 after “a brave battle with cancer”, the charity he founded has announced.

In a statement on their website, the Wildlife Aid Foundation wrote: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Simon Cowell MBE, conservationist, founder and CEO of the Wildlife Aid Foundation and presenter of Wildlife SOS.

“Simon passed away peacefully on Sunday (June 9), surrounded by his daughters, his partner and his dogs, after a brave battle with cancer.

“Simon was one of the UK’s most respected conservationists and a passionate advocate for wildlife protection and environmental causes.

“He dedicated his life to British wildlife and worked tirelessly to ensure countless injured and orphaned animals were given a second chance in the wild through rescue, clinical treatment, and rehabilitation.”

“He campaigned relentlessly to raise awareness of the plight of wildlife and the importance of all species.”

Recalling the start of his passion for wildlife, the charity said that Cowell began to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife in his home and garden in the early 1980s as a “distraction” from his job as a broker in London.

This hobby eventually became a full-time job and he established Wildlife Aid charity, now the Wildlife Aid Foundation, in 1987.

Cowell was known for creating and presenting the television series Wildlife SOS for Channel 5 and appearing on Animal Planet on Discovery in the 1990s.

In 2005, he was made an MBE for services to wildlife and frequently appeared in the media discussing environmental matters and promoting conservationism.

Cowell shared his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in July 2022 through his charity which launched an appeal called Simon’s Last Wish in aid of a new wildlife centre for the Wildlife Aid Foundation.

The centre will feature habitats including wetland and woodland for wildlife to make their homes in, viewing platforms, a visitor’s centre and a new wildlife hospital.

The appeal has since raised more than £650,000.