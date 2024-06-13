BBC to broadcast final interview from Michael Mosley after his death in Greece

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC to broadcast final interview from Michael Mosley after his death in Greece

By Press Association
The BBC is to broadcast a final interview from Michael Mosley (John Rogers/BBC/PA)
TV doctor Michael Mosley will be remembered in two BBC specials airing on Friday, following his death on holiday in Greece.

The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes last week after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi. The 67-year-old was found on Sunday in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach.

In tribute, the BBC will air the last interview Mosley conducted in a programme titled There’s Only One Michael Mosley on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds at 11am on Friday.

Mosley recorded a special edition of Just One Thing, in which he regularly revealed tips to improve your health, at the Hay Festival on May 25 with Professor Paul Bloom.

The recording will be introduced by TV doctor and presenter Chris van Tulleken, who Mosley worked with as part of the BBC’s Trust Me, I’m A Doctor series.

Meanwhile, a TV special titled Michael Mosley: The Doctor Who Changed Britain is set to air on BBC One at 8pm in his memory.

The programme will focus on Mosley’s decades-long broadcasting career and how he transformed people’s lives through science.

Mosley first trained as a doctor before moving into the world of broadcasting, presenting a host of science programmes and films on the BBC including Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain.

In 2002, he was nominated for an Emmy for his executive producer role on BBC science documentary The Human Face, and he also ingested tapeworms for six weeks for a 2014 documentary called Infested! Living With Parasites on BBC Four.

Mosley is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, and later advocated for The Fast 800 diet, which follows a “moderately low-carb, Mediterranean-style diet”.