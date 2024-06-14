Dame Harriet Walter to play Margaret Thatcher in Channel 4 drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Harriet Walter to play Margaret Thatcher in Channel 4 drama

By Press Association
Dame Harriet Walter will star in Brian And Margaret (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Harriet Walter will play Margaret Thatcher in a new television drama commissioned by Channel 4.

Brian And Margaret will tell the story of the 1989 TV interview between the former prime minister and journalist Brian Walden, played by Steve Coogan, which helped to precipitate the downfall of the “Iron Lady”.

The two episodes, each an hour long, will be directed by Bafta-winning filmmaker Stephen Frears and written by Dear England playwright James Graham, based on political editor and TV producer, Rob Burley’s book Why is This Lying Bastard Lying to Me: Searching For The Truth On Political TV.

Steve Coogan, who will play Brian Walden
Steve Coogan will play Brian Walden (Ian West/PA)

Succession actress Dame Harriet, 73, said: “I have to travel a great distance to reach Maggie Thatcher but with James’s brilliant script, Stephen Frears to guide me, and Steve Coogan to accompany me I have the dream team to help me achieve it.”

Alan Partridge star Coogan, 58, added: “It’s great to be telling a story from the era of the sorely missed forensic interview – two giants of their time locking horns to determine the future of Britain.

“To act opposite Harriet Walter with a script by James Graham directed by Stephen Frears is a challenge of the very best kind.”

Graham, 41, said he was “beyond excited” to be working with a team he described as “world-class”.

“As we enter another election, and wrestle with the importance and effectiveness of the ‘political interview’, it’s a chance to bring to life the intimate and complicated relationship between Brian Walden and Margaret Thatcher, interrogator and prime minister,” he added.

Former prime minister Margaret Thatcher
Former prime minister Margaret Thatcher (John Stillwell/PA)

“An epic one of love and betrayal, and I think an audience will be surprised by a lot of it. I know I was.”

Ollie Madden, director of Film 4 and head of Channel 4 Drama, said the broadcaster was “delighted to have this unique drama on Channel 4”.

Sarah Monteith, chief executive of production company Baby Cow Productions, said: “Baby Cow are proud to be making this important drama with the very best of British talent, bringing this extraordinary relationship in British politics to a new generation.”

Further casting and transmission details will be announced in due course.