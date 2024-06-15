Jennifer Aniston celebrates her ‘best friend’ Courteney Cox turning 60

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Aniston celebrates her ‘best friend’ Courteney Cox turning 60

By Press Association
Courteney Cox is 60 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jennifer Aniston has celebrated her Friends co-star Courteney Cox turning 60, saying it is one of the “great honours to call her one of my best friends for life”.

Hollywood actress Cox rose to fame as the uptight Monica Geller on the sitcom opposite Aniston, who played her flatmate Rachel Green, and was then seen in the Scream films and Cougar Town.

In an Instagram post, Aniston shared images of her and Cox, a clip of a scene from the both of them on their hit show Friends and a photo from a Facetime call, blowing each other kisses.

The 55-year-old Aniston, who is also known for The Morning Show, wrote: “Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial… she’s funny like no other, stunning on the inside and out.

“Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you.

“Terrified of dogs even though I’ve never known her not to have at least two of them. Fiercely loyal to the end.

“She’ll redecorate a room like nobody’s business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away. She doesn’t care what other people think!! I can’t imagine a world without her. It’s one of my great honours to call her one of my best friends for life… Happy happy birthday CC. I love you!”

Aniston is reportedly godmother to Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette, daughter of Scream and Never Been Kissed actor David Arquette, who appears to also be in the photos shared to social media.

Cox, who has been with Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid since 2013, was last year honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles with Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on Friends, also attending.

Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston (PA)

That same year, Matthew Perry became the first member of the main cast of Friends to die.

Perry, who played sarcastic and witty Chandler Bing and husband of Monica, was found unresponsive in the pool at his home on October 28.

His death at the age of 54 was later ruled an accident from the acute effects of ketamine. However, the Los Angeles Police Department recently confirmed it was working on an “open investigation” into the circumstances of his death.

Perry was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and had set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues.