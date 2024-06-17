Noel Edmonds interview descends into chaos as he swears and insults Ed Balls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Noel Edmonds interview descends into chaos as he swears and insults Ed Balls

By Press Association
TV presenter Noel Edmonds (Tim Ireland/PA)
TV presenter Noel Edmonds (Tim Ireland/PA)

Noel Edmonds’ interview on Good Morning Britain descended into chaos as Susanna Reid had to apologise for him swearing live on-air.

The broadcaster, 75, has also been criticised by viewers for making a jab at Ed Balls’ weight after Mr Blobby joined them on the ITV show on Monday.

Edmonds came on the programme to discuss his life in New Zealand, revealing that he owns an old English pub called the Bugger Inn.

GMB presenter Reid told Edmonds to “steady” himself in response, prompting him to say: “No, that’s perfectly acceptable language.”

Reid argued that it might be allowed in New Zealand but Edmonds doubled down, claiming it was acceptable in the UK as well.

She responded: “I’ll have to apologise for that just in case there are families that don’t think so.”

The breakfast show’s anchor quickly changed topics by asking about his relationship with Mr Blobby, who featured on his former variety show Noel’s House Party.

Proms in Park 99/Mr Blobby
Mr Blobby, the character from television’s Noel’s House Party (Sean Dempsey/PA)

After Edmonds said he speaks to the character “most days”, they were reunited on the show.

As Mr Blobby hugged Edmonds, he said he had a “funny feeling” that the large pink and yellow-polka dotted figure would join them.

He added: “The only thing that could be said about this, he makes Ed look slim” prompting a shocked response from the former politician before they cut to a commercial.

Mr Blobby first appeared on the variety show in 1992 and was known for causing mischief and for only saying “blobby” in an electronically-altered voice.