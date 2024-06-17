Stephen Fry and Eric Idle to share cancer experiences in BBC podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Fry and Eric Idle to share cancer experiences in BBC podcast

By Press Association
Former QI host Fry will feature on Radio 4’s Jon Holmes Says The C-Word (Lucy North/PA)
Comedians Stephen Fry and Eric Idle are among a number of male celebrities who will share their cancer experiences in a new BBC Radio 4 podcast Jon Holmes Says The C-Word.

The eight-part series is written and presented by comedian and broadcaster Holmes, 51, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023.

He said: “If there had been a podcast like this when I was diagnosed – one full of other people’s stories, advice and light moments to illuminate the darkness of the whole sorry process – I’d have lapped it up.

Comedian and broadcaster Jon Holmes
The series is written and presented by comedian and broadcaster Jon Holmes (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“But there wasn’t, so I spoke to Radio 4, and now there is.”

Holmes, who created satirical radio programme The Skewer, will be joined by comedians Fry, Idle, Mark Steel, Richard Herring, actors Colin McFarlane and Ben Richards, rock star Mike Peters and journalists Jeremy Langmead, Nick Owen, and Jeremy Bowen.

In 2018, former QI host Fry, 66, revealed he had undergone surgery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Idle, 81, who helped found Monty Python in 1969, told Time magazine in 2022 that he had “survived” pancreatic cancer after receiving a rare early diagnosis.

Comedian Eric Idle
Eric Idle spoke in 2022 about a pancreatic cancer diagnosis he had received (Ian West/PA)

As well as hearing from the celebrities, Holmes will also encourage listeners to get involved and share their own experiences with cancer on the podcast.

Commissioning editor Rhian Roberts said: “Jon has been so generous in both sharing his own cancer story and also creating a new place for more men to open up and tell theirs.

“It’s down to earth, full of facts and with as much fun as Jon can muster, and that’s quite a lot.

“We hope it becomes a space where listeners know they’re in good company, no matter how difficult the subject can be.”

Jon Holmes Says The C-Word will premiere on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday July 9 at 11pm with episodes released weekly on BBC Sounds.