Sherrie Hewson calls for Benidorm film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sherrie Hewson calls for Benidorm film

By Press Association
Actress Sherrie Hewson has said hit sitcom Benidorm would make a ‘wonderful film’ (Matt Crossick/PA)
Actress Sherrie Hewson has said hit sitcom Benidorm would make a ‘wonderful film’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sherrie Hewson has said hit sitcom Benidorm would make a “wonderful film”.

The 73-year-old actress, who played Joyce Temple-Savage for six series, said she thinks it would translate well to the big screen.

The show, about holidaymakers and staff at the Solana all-inclusive hotel in Benidorm, Spain, over the course of a week each year, ended in 2018 but has found new fans on Netflix.

Hewson told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Everybody in the world watches it now. I mean, everybody stops in the street and says we just want it back.

“It would make a film, I think, and you could bring people from everywhere, that have ever been on Benidorm, and their stories back together.

“I think it would be brilliant, and it would be two-and-a-half hours as opposed to half-an-hour.

“I think it would very funny. So that’s what I’m up for.”

Hewson added that creator Derren Litten “loves the idea”, adding: “It’s not for me to say. He’s a brilliant writer and I know he would write the most wonderful film.

“The music makes me smile and, in these days we are living in now, you need it.”

A Benidorm film would follow in the footsteps of shows including Downton Abbey and The Inbetweeners, which have both made the leap to the big screen.

Hewson, who is also known for soaps including Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, paid tribute to the legacy of her former Corrie colleague, Helen Worth, who has announced she is leaving the role of Gail Platt after 50 years on the cobbles.

She said: “It does deserve some recognition, that is extraordinary.”

Describing the work that goes into performances on soaps, Hewson said: “I hate them being called soap actors – they are not, they are actors. They are the most extraordinary places to be – you take home five scripts a night and you’ve learned them by the next morning.

“They are wonderful actors, they deliver the most incredible performances like that. It’s extraordinary to watch.”