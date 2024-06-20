Eddie Marsan speaks on lack of help following son’s Tourette’s diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Marsan speaks on lack of help following son’s Tourette’s diagnosis

By Press Association
Eddie Marsan spoke about his son tourettes on BBC Breakfast (Ian West/PA)
Back To Black star Eddie Marsan has said there was a lack of help following his son’s diagnosis with Tourette’s syndrome.

The British actor, 56, who has appeared in The World’s End (2013) and Sherlock Holmes (2009), said there is “very little help” for children who have the condition which can cause vocal and physical tics.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast about his son’s diagnosis, he said: “You don’t realise it, do you?

Back to Black world premiere
Eddie Marsan, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Marisa Abela and Jack O’Connell attending the world premiere of Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Back to Black (Ian West/PA)

“When they first do it, because all children often have compulsive disorders, they often have things that they have to do, and you think that’s just their personality.

“But it’s when it gets to be disruptive.

“And also because it’s such a misunderstood and misdiagnosed condition that there’s very little help.

“People don’t realise there’s loads of kids out there who are all suffering from this, but they don’t realise it because there’s a preconceived idea that it’s swearing, or it’s lashing out.

“They don’t realise that there’s so many other forms of it.

“And the mocking, and the social exclusion for children is terrible.”

BBC presenter Roger Johnson said he had read that people can sometimes be diagnosed following one consultation and added there’s often no follow up.

Nodding in agreement, Marsan added: “No, there’s no follow up. I mean we were lucky because Dash (Marsan’s friend with Tourette’s) had been campaigning for years and suffering for years.

“So he gave us so much information.

“But we were living in the US at the time, when we came back to the UK, there was nothing to help you cope with it.”

Marsan’s son Blu said he faced social exclusion at school due to the condition.

He said: “When I was in the younger years, from years three to six, when I was about nine onwards, you could see the real social exclusion bit where everyone’s starting to find themselves a bit more, and they’re building their own friendship circles and whatnot.

“And then you’re sitting there with Tourette’s and ticks and making these weird noises and you’re thinking ‘Why can’t I be, so called, normal?’”

Marsan and his son appeared on the breakfast programme as part of Tourette’s Awareness month and to raise awareness for Tourettes Action’s new campaign.

The NHS website says that Tourette’s syndrome is a condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics.

Physical tics can include blinking, eye rolling, jumping and vocal tics can include animal sounds, tongue clicking, grunting and swearing.

The condition usually develops during childhood and there is no cure, but it can sometimes go away completely after several years.