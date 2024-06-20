Olivia Colman to return to award-winning role for The Night Manager series two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olivia Colman to return to award-winning role for The Night Manager series two

By Press Association
Olivia Colman has agreed to return for the second series of The Night Manager (Matt Crossick/PA)
Olivia Colman will return for the highly-anticipated second series of The Night Manager alongside Tom Hiddleston, it has been announced.

The Oscar-winning actress will reprise her role as intelligence officer Angela Burr, for which she received a Golden Globe for best supporting actress.

Sex Education’s Alistair Petrie will also return as Sandy Langbourne and A Quiet Place actor Noah Jupe will reprise his role as Daniel Roper, the son of notorious businessman Richard Roper, eight years on from when the BBC thriller first aired in 2016.

Joker actor Douglas Hodge will return to his role as Rex Mayhew and Traces actor Michael Nardone as Roper’s former henchmen, Frisky.

It was previously announced that Loki star Tom Hiddleston will be back in his starring role as Jonathan Pine.

Babylon actor Diego Calva, Daisy Jones & The Six actress Camila Morrone, Obsession star Indira Varma, Wicked Little Letters actor Paul Chahidi and Adult Material Hayley Squires are also joining the cast for the next series.

Director of BBC Drama, Lindsay Salt, said: “Olivia Colman’s award-winning role as Angela Burr in the first series of The Night Manager was unforgettable and we are over the moon that she is back alongside Tom Hiddleston.

“We have such a strong cast and with Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe also returning, and filming starting in London, the second series of The Night Manager promises to provide even more drama, glamour, intrigue and suspense.”

Character 7’s Stephen Garrett, who was also lead executive producer on the first season, added: “The best dramas all have at their core some version of the family, and the first season of The Night Manager was no exception.

“It’s thrilling that our riotously dysfunctional family is now, after eight years apart, reunited for season two, spearheaded by the impeccable Olivia Colman.

“Joined by Messers Petrie, Hodge, Nardone and the global star that Noah Jupe has rightly become, it almost looks like we planned it.”

Inspired by the characters in John Le Carre’s best-selling novel, the second series will again be written by show creator David Farr and will be helmed by Bafta-winning director Georgi Banks-Davies.

Filming for the next series of the thriller will start next month and will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The first series followed hotel night manager Jonathan Pine who gets recruited by a British intelligence office to infiltrate an arms dealer’s inner circle, played by House star Hugh Laurie.

It was nominated for a host of awards including Baftas, Emmy Awards and Golden Globes.