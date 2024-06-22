Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller announces birth of baby boy with Cam Holmes

Too Hot To Handle star Emily Miller has announced she has given birth to a baby boy with Cam Holmes, whom she met on the Netflix reality dating show.

The 30-year-old posted a black and white photo to Instagram which showed two hands cradling the arm of a baby alongside a caption that read: “Reggie Ruston Miller-Holmes. 20.06.2024”

The reality star revealed she had undergone a “traumatic birth” on her Instagram story but said Reggie, Holmes, and herself were “happy and healthy”.

“Thank you everyone so much for your love and support,” she said.

“Although me, daddy and bubba are all happy and healthy I did unfortunately experience a really traumatic birth so just taking my time to rest and recover with plenty of RHOBH (The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills)”, she added.

“This is something I definitely will be sharing with you guys when I’m a bit better emotionally and hormonally!”.

Holmes wrote on his Instagram story: “Thank you all for your messages and comments.

“We’ll share a bit more about everything soon enough but for now we just gonna enjoy the bubble me em and little man are in right now.”

A number of Love Island stars including Georgia Steel, Liberty Poole, Tasha Ghouri and Olivia Bowen offered their congratulations in the comments of the social media post.

Miller announced her pregnancy on January 1 and shared a series of photos showing her and Holmes posing with the sonogram pictures and cradling her baby bump.

She was one of the standout stars of the second series of reality television dating game show Too Hot To Handle, alongside Holmes, which aired in 2021.