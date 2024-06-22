Michael Mosley’s widow Clare says she wants to continue late TV doctor’s work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Mosley’s widow Clare says she wants to continue late TV doctor’s work

By Press Association
Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare Bailey in 2013 (Alamy/PA)
Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare Bailey in 2013 (Alamy/PA)

Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, the widow of late TV doctor Michael Mosley, has said she wants to “continue with the work that gave Michael and myself so much joy”.

The broadcaster, credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, died earlier in the month, aged 67, after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

His body was found in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach on June 9 and a Greek police spokeswoman, Konstantia Dimoglidou, told the BBC that he died of natural causes.

In an Instagram post on Saturday Dr Bailey Mosley said the “outpouring of love” her family has received following the death of her husband “has meant a huge amount”.

She added: “I’m going to be quiet for a while.

“I’m sure you will understand. But I will be back here soon.

“I very much want to continue with the work that gave Michael and myself so much joy and such a sense of purpose.

“Once more thank you so much for respecting my family’s privacy so kindly.

“Michael was an amazing man. Thank you for seeing that too. We miss him so much.”

The TV personality was with his wife and friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on June 5 before he embarked on a walk alone to the centre of the island and went missing.

Michael Mosley missing
A view of Pedi, a small fishing village in Symi, Greece, where Michael Mosley went missing (Yui Mok/PA)

Mosley’s four children had joined their mother, a GP and cookery book writer, to help with the search effort.

Among those who paid tribute following Mosley’s death was TV chef Jamie Oliver, who called the news “absolutely devastating”, and physicist and TV presenter Brian Cox, who said Mosley was a “genuinely lovely man” who helped him out when he started his TV career.

Dr Bailey Mosley hosted theatre show tours with her husband and in May they attended the Hay Festival, where Mosley presented a special edition of his Radio 4 series and podcast Just One Thing.

Mosley first trained as a doctor in London before moving into the world of media, becoming a presenter, documentary maker, author, and columnist.

During his career he presented a host of science programmes and films including the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain, and his podcast Just One Thing, where he revealed tips to help improve your health.