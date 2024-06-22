Lorraine Kelly ‘so happy’ as daughter Rosie Smith announces engagement

Chat show host Lorraine Kelly has said she is “so happy” at the “lovely news” of her daughter’s engagement.

The Scottish TV presenter, 64, previously expressed delight when Rosie Smith, her only daughter with husband Steve Smith, disclosed she was pregnant.

On Saturday, podcaster Smith announced her engagement to fiance Steve White, sharing a selection of photos of her sitting at a table wearing an engagement ring.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself.

“Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea.”

Kelly commented on the post: “So happy – it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a grand daughter.”

TV doctor Amir Khan and presenter Christine Lampard offered their congratulations.

In April, Kelly posted a photo of Smith’s sonogram on her Instagram and said she: “Cannot wait to be a granny.”

The mother and daughter host a podcast together called What If?, in which they discuss life’s defining turning points with celebrity guests.

Kelly, who is known for hosting her eponymous ITV chat show Lorraine, was presented with a special award at the TV Baftas ceremony in May.

On stage she thanked her mother and father for her “work ethic”, and her “fantastic” husband and daughter.

“And my daughter Rosie, who is working on the most exciting production. She’s having a baby and making us grandparents and I’m so proud – this means the world,” she said of the award.