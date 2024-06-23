Internet trolls said I was too fat to play Kate: The Crown’s Meg Bellamy

The Crown’s Meg Bellamy has revealed internet trolls said she was “too fat” to play the Princess of Wales.

The actress from Berkshire played Kate in the hit Netflix drama’s sixth and final series, which, among other things, explored the budding relationship between her character and the young Prince of Wales.

Speaking to the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine, Bellamy said: “I’d had this long day of press, it had gone well, then I went on my phone and there was all this negative stuff about my body online.

Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, and actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of William, filming for The Crown (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The comments were mostly, ‘You’re too fat to play Kate’.

“That was a glimpse into being a woman in this industry.

“I thought, ‘OK, that’s a sign to distance yourself, because it doesn’t mean anything’.

“You can’t listen to that sort of stuff. Not least because most of it is written by internet trolls, or men called Gary who are holding a fish in their profile picture.

“I’ve had so many amazing things happen to me. They’re the losers for saying that. I’m living my best life over here.”

Meg Bellamy in a see-through mesh dress Kate famously wore for a charity fashion show (Netflix/PA)

Reflecting further on the role, she said: “I’ve tried to put the character behind me. But, of course,” she added, referring to Kate’s cancer diagnosis, “I so feel for her and for the family.”

Kate announced she was being treated for cancer in an emotional video message in March.

Bellamy also revealed she has the contact details of Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, who played the late Diana, Princess of Wales, in series five and six.

“She’s been so supportive. I can call her about anything”, Bellamy said.