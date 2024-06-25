Gorka Marquez: It’s sad for everybody when someone leaves Strictly line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Gorka Marquez: It’s sad for everybody when someone leaves Strictly line-up

By Press Association
Gorka Marquez is now the longest serving male professional dancer in the line-up (Doug Peters/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has said it is “just sad for everybody” when someone leaves the line-up, in the wake of Giovanni Pernice’s exit.

The Italian dancer, 33, has been part of the BBC One celebrity dancing show since 2015, when he reached the grand final with Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote.

But the BBC did not announce him in its line-up of professional dancers for 2024, after claims of abusive or threatening behaviour, which he has strongly rejected.

Giovanni Pernice wearing a brown suit standing near a staircase
Marquez, who is now the longest serving male professional dancer in the line-up, compared his departure with that of other veterans, including Aljaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think it’s like when Aljaz left or Oti left, or when Anton (Du Beke) decided to go to the judge role.

“Everybody’s missed, everybody’s a big part of the show, so when someone decides to leave or change careers, it’s just sad for everybody.”

Asked if he is still in touch with Pernice, Marquez said: “Sometimes we speak. He’s so busy, I’m busy, he’s on tour at the moment with Anton.”

Anton Du Beke smiling and holding a top hat in the air
The show will mark its 20th year on air this year, and professional dancer Karen Hauer, who is the longest-serving female professional, said: “Without the public, we wouldn’t be here. The fans absolutely love the show, it’s an institution.

“I always say it’s like a warm blanket, you always feel at home and you always feel safe.”

She added: “It’s definitely given us a platform to do things and to be able to inspire people and encourage and become role models and it’s great to be able to entertain.

“It’s going to be my 13th year and I absolutely adore it.”

Karen Hauer wearing a black strapless dress
She paid tribute to one of her dancing partners, TV chef and Hairy Biker Dave Myers, who died earlier this year.

She said: “He was just everything. He was just a bundle of joy. And because of him, I started to enjoy Strictly and really making sure that I was being myself at all times and not to take myself too seriously.”

Sicily-born Pernice, who won the show in 2021 with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, was last paired with Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, who withdrew from the competition in 2023 for “personal reasons”.

Earlier this month the dancer said he is “co-operating fully” with an ongoing BBC investigation and is looking forward to “clearing my name and establishing the truth”.